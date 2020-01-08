Faraday Future Los Angeles - Las Vegas Shuttle Service at CES 2020

Loading...

Faraday Future CEO Carsten Breitfeld plans to use the FF91, the company’s first model, as a revenue-generating platform. In a conversation with Digital Trends, he revealed that one of his ideas is a shuttle service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“If you drive from Los Angeles to [Las Vegas], it takes more or less as much time as flying from LAX airport. Driving is a little longer, but not much. We think business class passengers want a fleet of those cars where you can call it at home, experience a first-class experience that is much better than any business class, and pay the same price. We think it will be very attractive, “he explained on the sidelines of CES 2020.

270 miles separate Los Angeles and Las Vegas, according to Google Maps. Breitfeld claimed that the electric FF91 has a range of more than 360 miles, so it would be able to connect the two cities without stopping for a fee. It should of course fill up before you return. While driving, passengers could sleep, work, watch movies and TV shows on the huge entertainment system in the back or enjoy what Faraday Future calls a spa mode.

Faraday Future plans to launch the FF91 with autonomous level 3 technology, which corresponds to conditional automation. Breitfeld realistically predicted that it would take longer than expected to reach level five, which is a fully autonomous car that requires no person behind the wheel, so the cars in the shuttle service will be driven by a driver. It is not too far-fetched to present a fleet of self-driving prototypes, but we are not there yet.

This of course all depends on whether Faraday Future can successfully increase the production of the FF91. It is awaiting its final financing round and expects the first examples to roll out the Hanford, California plant by the end of 2020. There is still no word about when the shuttle service could begin.

