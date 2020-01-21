Far from the Senate, Biden still controls the impeachment policy

DES MOINES, Iowa – Joe Biden will have Iowa to himself in the coming days as some of his top presidential rivals go to Washington to take impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. But when Biden tries to use his freedom with a final campaign flash in the critical state of the early vote, he and his advisors know that the Washington process could outshine any final case they want to present.

Although he will be far from Capitol Hill, Biden is intertwined with the main cause of Trump’s impeachment process: the president pressured the Ukrainian president to explain a public investigation into Biden and his son Hunter Biden, based on discredited theories about the country’s foreign business younger Biden was based.

Biden himself tried to work around the problem with public appearances on Monday. However, the former vice president’s aides worked diligently to advance the efforts of Senate Republicans to use the trial to slander him.

Biden’s top campaigners, Kate Bedingfield and Tony Blinken, distributed a memo to the media: “Trump is the only American president who has armed foreign and national security policy to get a foreign country over a rival Presidential candidates to lie. ”

The document reflects that Trump’s claims have no basis and underlines the long-established strategy of the Biden campaign to aggressively fight Trump’s broadsides. A lesson his aides learned from Hillary Clinton’s handling of Trump in 2016. But it’s also confirmation that Biden can’t necessarily control this, especially since some Republicans and conservative media are of the opinion that the Bidens should testify before the Senate, which is unlikely.

In this sense, the memo urged the media not to repeat a “malicious and finally exposed conspiracy theory” by the White House and the GOP that claimed that the Bidens were involved in the misdeeds when Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company served while his father’s business was conducting US foreign policy in the same country.

In fact, Trump’s unsupported claims always depended on the discredited allegation that the older Biden had pushed for the release of top Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin to spare his son’s company, Burisma, from control. Suppressing Shokin has indeed been the official position of the U.S. government and its western allies, including the nations of the European Union and the leadership of the International Monetary Fund, since Shokin himself was believed to be incompetent or corrupt.

Articles on impeachment proceedings currently under review by the Senate are linked to the disclosure that Trump has provided Ukraine with help from the congress when he pressured President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into the Bidens.

The Biden campaign insists that the Trump trial does not detract from the former Vice President’s campaign efforts and may be a blessing to Biden’s argument that he is the best shot democrat to defeat Trump in November.

“It is certainly not something people talk about at town hall meetings,” said Anita Dunn, senior campaign advisor. “It shows to what extent Donald Trump will not compete against Joe Biden.”

However, there are examples from the campaign path that show potential risks for Biden.

At the end of December, he spent several days wondering whether he would testify on a call. Finally, at one of his events, he informed a voter that he would comply with a summons, although he sees no legal basis for the appeal, since the indictment against Trump is about the actions of the president, not those of Biden or his son , The bidens are now unlikely to be called. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that he prefers a quick negotiation that is virtually guaranteed to end without Trump being convicted and removed from office.

In early December, Biden angered an Iowa voter who accused him of “selling access to the president” and Hunter “providing a job and work for a gas company he had no experience of” to justify this. Biden called the man “a damned liar”. He offered the usual details during the campaign and later to reporters: Hunter Biden joined the Burisma board without notifying his father; There is no law preventing a vice president’s son from taking up international positions, just as Trump’s children still promote his real estate interests abroad. and Ukrainian officials said they had not identified any wrongdoing on Hunter Biden’s board.

The result, however, was a new round of headlines and a day of cable news coverage involving Trump, Biden, and Ukraine. And at least on that day, it overshadowed Biden’s story: endorsement by former Secretary of State John Kerry, the Democratic presidential candidate from 2004.

Des Moines, Iowa national political writer Steve Peoples contributed to this report.

