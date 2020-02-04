Fantasy football: 2020 bounce-back and bust candidates for every position

The NFL calendar never sleeps and fantasy football either. The scouting combine will be here before we know it, followed by a free agency and finally the NFL Draft.

Owners of smart fantasies never stop preparing. That includes projecting players who have a high chance of recovering from bad seasons compared to those who may not live up to expectations.

Below is a fantasy bounce-back and bust candidate from each position group.

RETURN

Bounce Back: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

David Johnson won’t need much to bounce back from a disastrous 2019.

The first six weeks of the season were great, as Johnson played an average of 20.21 fantasy points per game and had a total of two touchdowns. Then he was injured and the rest of the way was a side issue, even when the former fantasy favorite returned to the field. Johnson ended up as an RB37 in PPR formats with an uncertain future.

This 28-year-old is clearly not part of the vision of Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and is expected to be cut or traded with a base salary of more than $ 10 million for 2020.

Johnson’s fantasy relevance naturally depends on where he ends up. If the former Pro Bowl double threat can land back on a team with a solid offensive line, then there is a strong possibility for a comeback.

Honorable mention: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Bust: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

What a dominant campaign it was for Derrick Henry. Built like a house with feet, the six-foot-three power back rumbled to 1,540 rushing yards and 18 combined touchdowns. He was second among RBs in standard fantasy scores and fifth in PPR.

So why is the Titans MVP a bust risk?

Tennessee Titans runs back Derrick Henry (22) runs past the strong security Chuck Clark (36) of Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL division play-off game. (Julio Cortez / AP)

Despite his tantrums, Henry is still one-dimensional as a straight-line bulldozer that adds little value to the passing game. His 247-pound frame seeks contact, and the fear is that those consistent violent clashes combined with heavy workloads cause the hasty leader of the NFL to fail. Henry Will will probably still be a very good producer of fantasies, but not one that would live up to the expectations of a top four first round draw round.

Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and maybe even Aaron Jones all run backwards to choose Henry. The very end of the opening round and lower in competitions of 12 teams should be the current provisional ranking for him.

Unfair listing: Kenyon Drake, Arizona Cardinals

STRATEGIST

Bounce Back: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

It was the season of missed expectations for the Browns, hoping to thrive on Mayfield and surpassing the rookie passing record record in 2018. Winner trophy.

So what’s the real Baker? The tools are still there and the X factor is now with another rookie coach in Kevin Stefanski to reprogram him. It is the pieces around number 6 that will determine his destiny. Cleveland needs an upgrade on both offensive tackle positions and a competent play caller. Both are possible, and would allow the self-assured gun slinger to get his swagger back.

The hype train has long left Browns station and relieving pressure will hopefully allow Mayfield to concentrate and make better use of the abundance of weapons at his disposal. Mayfield can be a bargain in late fantasy documents (or perhaps even unsigned) with the top as a backend QB1.

Honorable mention: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Bust: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

The old cliché ‘catching lightning in a bottle’ certainly applies to the incredible ride of Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee from week 7.

The question is whether it is reasonable to expect Tannehill to perform at a top three fantasy quarterback level, as he did during that 10-game stretch? The man had an average of 22.50 fantasy points over that period. Throw away the miniscule passing yardage in the playoffs where the game script focused solely on transfer to Derrick Henry. Tannehill showed more than enough to earn a big dollar contract somewhere next season.

Tennessee strategist Titans Ryan Tannehill (17) scores a touchdown on a one-meter run against the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (James Kenney / AP)

This year proved that the Texas A&M alum can still swing it, but we also saw the dangers of overpaying a quarterback that got hot. Exhibit A is Nick Foles, who accepted a fat check from Jacksonville from a Super Bowl MVP with the Eagles. In all honesty, he was sidelined due to an injury in the opener, but flared soon after his return.

It makes sense that there will be some regression for 31-year-old Tannehill, but he remains a high QB2 option for fantasy owners if he stays with the Titans. Grab Tannehill late in a sketch if you can, but don’t get addicted and anticipate superstar numbers again.

Unfair listing: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

WIDE RECIPIENT

Bounce back: A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

Out of sight, from the heart, but let’s follow where the broad receiver A.J. Green lands in 2020. He didn’t play for the Bengal last season due to injuries, which means that at least his 31-year-old legs were given enough rest. If Green lands with a team with a competent quarterback, there is no reason to think he can’t reach his seventh 1,000-yard season.

Honorable mention: N’Keal Harry, New England Patriots

Bust: Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin will have an adequate 2020 campaign, but he is considered a fantasy failure based on how high he is. The three-year veteran only finished behind Michael Thomas this season as the best PPR fantasy wide receiver this season. Can we really expect him to repeat that?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, left, after a reception runs past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP)

The unpredictable performance of Jameis Winston and the general uncertainty on quarterback for Tampa Bay are worrying. Plus, there’s so much to go around with a healthy Mike Evans and the late rise of Breshad Perriman can’t be overlooked.

Unfair listing: Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Tight end

Bounce Back: Evan Engram, New York Giants

A foot injury hit Engram in the injured reserve and derailed what would become a breakout campaign. In the eight games in which the third-year pro played, he showed the athletic fantasy owners drooling in a TE1.

The benefit for Engram seems limitless because he will have a completely off-season with quarterback Daniel Jones and Joe Judge, the new Giants head coach. Judge, from New England, a team that likes to use the tight end, could use Engram as an important part of his offense.

Honorable mention: Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts; T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

Bust: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Tight end is an incredibly thin group for fantasy football owners, so we can’t be too picky. At first glance, Mark Andrews appears to be a candidate as the third TE drafted behind the multi-year-old stallions Travis Kelce and George Kittle. A closer look, however, shows a path to significant regression over his top-five fantasy position finish.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates with broad receiver Marquise Brown (15) celebrates after Andrews scored a 39-yard touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (David Richard / AP)

In 15 trips, Andrews registered one-digit fantasy points six times and failed to surpass 14.90 points three times. The sophomore, of course, popped for an excellent production, but remains at the mercy of Lamar Jackson’s sporadic pass and first approach. There are also tight teammates to worry about.

Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst together ate 670 yards and four touchdowns that could have belonged to Andrews. The 24-year-old may be the leader of this committee, but it is still a committee. There are just too many variables for me to play in the hype of Andrews which is a true elite TE1.

Unfair listing: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles; Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals