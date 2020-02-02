Fantastic technology you can’t buy yet: this week’s best crowdfunding projects

Around a million different crowdfunding campaigns are taking place on the Internet at all times. Take a walk through Kickstarter or Indiegogo and you will find no shortage of strange, useless and downright stupid projects – alongside some real gems. We’ve worked through the fidgety spinners and iPhone cases to summarize this week’s most unusual, ambitious, and exciting new crowdfunding projects. Remember that any crowdfunding project – even with the best intentions – can fail. So do your homework before issuing a check for the gadget of your dreams.

February 2nd

Newsletter – intelligent ring

Smart rings are certainly not a new idea at this point, but this is probably one of the best ever. We not only have all the “intelligent” functions we expect from wearables worn on the wrist – e.g. B. step tracking, heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring – but are also so small that they are not in the way. That is the big deal here. Unlike most smart rings we’ve seen in the past, this ring is actually pretty slim and discreet. Despite its impressively small dimensions, the battery is sufficient for two full days between charging.

Jollylook – vintage style instant camera

Instant cameras are currently very popular. Maybe it’s nostalgia for the past Polaroid days, maybe it’s a manifestation of our unconscious desire for tangibility in a world where everything is digital. Who knows. Regardless of the arguments behind it, instant cameras are currently experiencing a renaissance. Jollybook is the latest entry into this booming subcategory and was designed with an aesthetic that’s even older than the Polaroid cameras that started the trend.

The Mars Atlas – detailed map of Mars

Who doesn’t like a good map book? This is probably a bit different from the one you saw in the past, as it is a different planet than the one you and I inhabit. “The Mars Atlas is the first publication of its kind to contain amazingly detailed maps of the entire surface of Mars,” the book’s authors explain. “The Atlas was designed by a team of astro-cartographers and allows you to unleash your inner explorer and learn more about the Red Planet until your heart is satisfied. No more science fiction, now you can discover Mars mountains, valleys and river beds – many of which are still unnamed. “

Last Tissue – reusable handkerchief system

Disposable items follow the path of the dodos. It started with plastic shopping bags. Then we went on to plastic straws. More recently, there has been a movement to eradicate things like plastic utensils, plastic wrap, and even cotton swabs. When it comes to last tissue, the next wipes on the chopping block are disposable wipes like Kleenex wipes. How? To make this possible, the company has developed a refined, reusable handkerchief system that makes the use of old cloths more practical and hygienic than before.

Cove – redesigned litter box

Cat toilets are rarely well designed. Most of them are only injection-molded plastic boxes that are only intended to hold cat litter. But they could (and should) do so much more. That’s the thought behind Cove – a thoughtful cat litter box that comes with built-in tools (like a spoon and broom to clean up garbage) that deal with the reality of owning a cat and then cleaning it up.

January 26th

Nebia by Moen – ultra efficient shower

If you haven’t heard of Nebia yet, you’ve lived under a rock. The company basically produces insanely efficient shower heads that use 65 percent less water than conventional shower heads – and still shower well enough to ensure an adequate shower experience. After two extremely successful Kickstarter campaigns, a third generation product is returning – this time in collaboration with Moen. If you are looking for a water-saving shower head, you have come to the right place.

Glamos – Lidar-based gesture control

The thing looks pretty cute. Basically, it is a small electronic component that allows you to use gesture control on any screen thanks to sophisticated technology – regardless of whether it is an “intelligent” screen or not. The secret? Lidar: The same technology with which self-driving cars “see” their surroundings. Using this technology, you can track what you are doing with your hands, convert those movements into commands, and then relay them to the screen to which you connected them. Pretty cool, isn’t it?

Bilby – waterproof silicone headlight

Headlights are a dozen these days. They come in just about any shape, size, and configuration you could ever need, and no matter what sport you’re in, there’s likely to be one that is designed specifically for this activity – unless you need one that is sweat-proof is. Virtually all of them are equipped with elastic fabric headbands that tend to absorb sweat and get nasty over time. But not this one! The Bilby is made of 100% silicone (and is also waterproof!) So that it does not absorb sweat on the forehead.

Baha – shovel multitool

Multitools are certainly not a new idea when it comes to outdoor / survival gear, but the Baha shovel is fundamentally different from the leathermans and pocket knives you are probably used to. Instead of putting a few tools in the handle of a folding knife, the creators of this monstrosity decided to put them in the handle of a shovel. The result is a multifunctional outdoor tool with 21 different functions, most of which are simply not accessible with a pocket knife.

Porfee – blackhead vacuum

This is definitely one of the roughest, yet weirdest things I’ve ever seen at Kickstarter. You know the handy facial vacuum things that suck blackheads out of your pores? It is, but with a camera in the nozzle that is equipped with a video uplink – you can synchronize it with your phone and watch in real time how the blackheads wriggle out of your skin. And yes, there is even a social function that allows you to record clips and share them on social media. Whoever thought of it is a disgusting genius.

January 19

Platyball Elite – tripod head with automatic leveling

Here is a brief excerpt from the full article we wrote about this gizmo earlier this week. “Instead of using a small dragonfly, the Platyball Elite uses an electronic dragonfly system – similar to the system in some digital cameras that shows when the horizon is crooked. This electronic design enables access to the leveling system via a backlit screen. This screen is visible at night, along with the option to position the camera so that the screen is visible from the front of the camera.

The electronic spirit level is not the only special feature of the tripod head. According to the Platypod, the design of the head is turned upside down, with the swivel turntable on top and not below. This switch allows photographers and videographers to pan the camera in a straight line, even if the tripod legs themselves are not perfectly aligned. “

Tribotex Transmission – repair of nanotech gearboxes

Despite the fact that technology experts have been singing praises of nanotechnology for decades, this has not really affected everyday people’s lives. Fortunately, our technology finally catches up with our ideas and appears in the real world. A typical example? This crazy new Nanotech gear repair system from TriboTex. It is one of the few products based on nanotechnology that are not only practical but also available to the average consumer. I would normally be quite skeptical, but the company’s first product was absolutely legit, so I have no reason to doubt it here.

Sinex – 3-in-1 laptop bag

This is one of the simplest and most brilliant designs I’ve seen on Kickstarter in a long time. It is a laptop bag that, thanks to its clever design, unfolds into a laptop stand – one that is equipped with a padded palm rest. There are even a multitude of different sizes. Regardless of the dimensions of your laptop, there is likely to be a model that will fit it.

Shark Electric – electric skateboard

Electric skateboards are a dozen these days, but this one looks interesting for various reasons. First and foremost, it’s the first electric skateboard we saw from Shark – a company that started making the oddly shaped wheels you see in the video above. Second, it also appears to be the thinnest board in the game and has speed / range specs that outperform some of the most popular and top rated skateboards on the market today. Color us fascinated.

Foldyroll – reusable bag in accordion style

If you haven’t yet disposed of paper and plastic bags and haven’t stepped on the reusable sack cart, it’s high time you did the planet a favor and joined the party. Reusable bags can now be bought almost anywhere, so you have no excuses at this point. However, if you’re still looking for a reusable bag, it looks really cute. It has an accordion-style design that allows it to be folded up in the most compact / comfortable shape ever.

December 29th

Onpark 3 – electric skateboard

Electric skateboards are a dozen these days, but this has one peculiarity that makes it stand out: a replaceable battery system. This means that if you drive and the battery is empty, you don’t have to find a charger and wait an hour for the battery to be full. Instead, you can simply click in a new cell and continue. To be honest, it’s a mystery why this feature doesn’t happen more often on electric skateboards.

Flash Forest – reforestation team of drones

Mankind has been fighting hard against deforestation since the industrial revolution. Despite conservationists’ efforts, the world burns or fell about 10 billion more trees each year than it gets – a problem that has a major impact on climate change. Environmental organizations have tried (and failed) to reverse this trend for decades, but Flash Forest believes that if others fail, it can be successful. How? By deploying an army of seed bomb drones to autonomously replant trees faster than humans could ever.

Skill board – 360 degree balance board

Balance boards are a great training tool, but the vast majority of them – basically a board that sits on top of a cylinder – only teach you how to balance left to right. However, the skill board is different. This cruel bastard puts you on a slightly mushy ball and forces you to train more muscles to keep your balance and stay stable. If you want to build your core muscles and improve your balance skills, this thing is worth a look.

Alfred – robot AI assistant

AI assistants have made rapid progress in recent years, but Alfred wants to make things even better. He’s basically an AI assistant with a robot body. That way he can do things that Siri and Alexa can’t – follow you around your apartment, understand his surroundings, and project images and videos onto your walls. It’s a nice idea and could herald a new era for AI assistants

XEV Yoyo – 3D printed electric car

This is pretty cute. It is a 3D printed electric car that consists of only 57 components – a huge difference from the thousands of parts that make up a conventional car. This essentially makes it cheaper to produce, which allows XEV to sell it for less than $ 7,000. The Yoyo’s 10-horsepower electric motor reaches a top speed of 70 km / h, while a 9.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack delivers enough juice for 150 km of driving.

December 22

Mantour X – self-balancing electric scooter

This thing is a self-balancing scooter – but it’s not as self-balancing as you are used to. Instead of balancing for you while driving, it should balance on a bike when you are not driving. The idea is that this makes transportation easier because you don’t have to carry it. Pretty clever stuff!

JBL Reflect – solar powered headphones

What if you never had to recharge your wireless headphones? What if they could juice themselves while you were walking around and spending your day? This is exactly what JBL promises with the new Reflect headphones. Thanks to a headband covered with solar cells, the phones are said to have unlimited power with just 2.5 hours of light per day

Cameradactyl Bracopan – 3D printable film camera

This project is awesome. This Ethan Moses has been designing and selling great 3D cameras for several years. Now he’s at Kickstarter and sells the STL files so other people can build them with their own tools and equipment. The best? You get all the files and instructions you need for just $ 1. That means he needs a lot of people to support the project and meet his $ 12,000 funding goal!

Fingerbot – multi-purpose IoT switch

Want to turn your home into an Internet connected smart home but don’t want to spend a fortune upgrading every switch, thermostat and device you own? Fingerbot is for you. It is essentially a small IoT module with an adhesive patch on one end and an actuator on the other end. The idea is that you can stick it on the things you already own and use Fingerbot to remotely activate them by pressing the switch or pressing the button.

Boost – powered surf fin

Why paddle your surfboard when you could hit a motor on it instead? This is the prerequisite for Boost, an exceptionally clever surfboard fin that is equipped with a propeller. When not in use, the board can slide through the water like any other board. However, when you turn it on, the propeller provides a quick power boost that takes you forward. No more tedious paddling to the surf or missing waves due to insufficient speed!

15th December

Draft Top – Coaster Remover

If you are a beer drinker you should give this a try. Do you know how to drink beer faster if you put a hole in the lid? Well, with the Draft Top you can take this idea to a whole new level. Instead of just pricking a hole, you can use this clever little tool to completely remove the top of the can and effectively turn your can into a cup. The best thing is that there are no sharp edges. So you can chug as ruthlessly as you want.

Ode Brew Grinder – coffee grinder with variable coarseness

Do you need a coffee grinder worth $ 225? Probably not. You can get a passable one on Amazon for $ 30. But if you’re a coffee nerd and you care about quality and consistency, you should probably look at it. Thanks to its innovative grinder design, you can use the Ode Brew Grinder to determine the size of your regrind and obtain predictable, precise particles every time. This essentially means that you get the perfect grind for every type of coffee you prepare – be it French press, pouring over or even espresso.

EO Blaster – chemical-free cleaning system

What if you didn’t have to clean your countertops with harsh chemicals? What if you never had to buy these chemicals again and instead could use a magical device that only turns tap water into a powerful disinfectant using electricity? Sounds great, doesn’t it? This is exactly what the EO Blaster does. Electrolyzed water is used to clean your house – that sounds like BS, but is actually legitimate. It was developed in Japan to clean high bacterial environments such as sushi restaurants without introducing harmful chemicals.

Mova – Waterproof cycling pants with zip

Do you know these breakable pants that athletes sometimes wear to warm up before the game? Which can be put on or taken off due to their unique design without having to take off your shoes? Well, Mova Cycling picked up exactly this idea and transferred it to a set of rain pants for cyclists. The only difference is that these pants are equipped with zippers instead of buttons. Unfortunately, you can’t triumphantly pull it off after you’ve completed the closing process and are in your office building.

Bagel Jeans – tailored jeans in the mail

About a year ago, a company called Bagel took Kickstarter by storm with an innovative new version of the traditional tape measure. Instead of a metal tape with etched markings, the bagel tape measure uses a cord and a digital display that shows the current extension length. Now the company is back with a new project that uses the above tape measure technology for a specific purpose: making bespoke jeans that you can order online. Check out the video – it’s damn smart.

December 8th

Space 3D – affordable SLA printer

In the past, SLA 3D printers were expensive and out of reach of the average consumer, now this is beginning to change. Thanks to crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo, these types of printers have become considerably more affordable and available in recent years. Nowadays, there are some of them that you can get for less than $ 1,000, and a larger shipload is under development.

The latest to appear in the crowdfunding scene is Space 3D – an extremely affordable SLA / DLP printer that offers a range of high-end features you normally only get at a price of just $ 600 at Kickstarter on computers that cost more than $ 1,500. Above all, it has an absolutely massive envelope that allows you to print larger parts and pump out more material

Gluon – programmable robot arm

If you’ve ever dreamed of having an automated assistant that resembles Tony Stark’s JARVIS robot, you should probably stop what you’re doing and try Hexbot on Kickstarter. Unlike robot assistants, which are specially tailored to manufacturers and designers, Hexbot is a robotic arm that can be used practically anywhere in the home, from artistic projects to 3D printing and stirring your coffee. It is equipped with computer vision and visual processing technologies so that it can be used for a variety of different tasks.

Diveroid – universal smartphone case for diving

If you go on vacation and plan to dive or snorkel there, you may want to take a few pictures in the water. For most, this means you get a special waterproof case for your phone, use it once or twice, and throw it out a year later when you get a new phone. Diveroid offers a more sustainable alternative. It’s a universal diving bag that works with any smartphone – even the one you’ll own in a few years.

Diple – 1000x smartphone microscope

Smartphone microscopes are not yet a new idea, but this is slightly different from the current one. Diple can be enlarged 1000 times. Functionally, this means that it is powerful enough to display individual bacteria, blood cells and much more on your large, bright smartphone screen. You can even pinch and zoom to enlarge or reduce the image. Pretty neat, isn’t it?

Bullet SSD – Keychain-sized SSD

Do you know this ragged old USB drive is probably hanging on your keychain right now? Imagine it was smaller, faster, harder and had a lot more storage space. That’s pretty much what the Bullet SSD is. It is a tiny storage device that not only offers up to 2TB of storage, but is also IP67 certified – meaning it is water-resistant and dustproof. It’s also embedded in metal, so it survives for years.

2. December

Unocup – paper cup with lid

Disposable paper cups for single use are anything but environmentally harmful – but the plastic lids that accompany them? You are not that great. As part of the ongoing movement to get out of single-use plastics, a startup called Unocup has developed a solution: a cleverly designed paper cup that thanks to its unique shape can be folded into a lid. It is practically no longer necessary to overfill your coffee (or whatever) with a piece of plastic that you will only use once.

Hyper-minimal calendar – redesigned year-round calendar

This is the low tech entry this week, but it’s just too clever to skip it. It is a year-round calendar with a very practical and human-oriented layout. Instead of displaying each month over a series of weeks that are not well coordinated, months are divided into four five-day weeks, with two weekends in between. In addition, the first and last days of each month are underlined so that you can easily see when one month ends and another begins.

Artiphon Orba – palm-sized multi-instrument

Artiphon came on the stage a few years ago when it released the instrument – a vaguely guitar-shaped electronic musical instrument that allowed the user to play virtually any sound imaginable through the familiar shape of a guitar neck. It was a huge success and now the company is back with another electronic instrument called Orba. This is basically the same idea, but squeezed into a much smaller, more open form factor.

Certified climate neutral – environmental product certification

Do you know how certain things in the grocery store are labeled as “organic certified”, “cage-free” or “GMO-free”? To receive these labels, the company must be certified by an independent organization that verifies that the company’s product meets certain standards. The climate-neutral certification is a novelty that should be added to the mix. However, instead of signaling that a particular product or service is gluten-free or not genetically modified, this shows that the company behind the product has taken active steps to offset the carbon impact of its operations. Pretty neat!

Ever Ratchet – ratchet EDC tool

EDC tools are a good dozen on crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo, but this is arguably one of the best I’ve ever seen. Thanks to its exceptionally clever design, it is equipped with a ratchet screwdriver / wrench setup. This means that you don’t have to turn it in a full circle to tighten a bolt or tighten a screw. And of course it has a handful of other functions in the tiny little frame – including a crowbar and a bottle opener.

November 24th

Epilog – portable epilepsy tracking

This thing is brilliant. Basically, it’s a portable, battery-powered EEG monitor that records your brainwaves throughout the day, transfers this information to your smartphone, and then uses algorithms to analyze your brain activity and predict seizures. Obviously, it is not a mass market device for everyone – it was specifically designed to help people with epilepsy. Still, it’s an idea worth supporting even if you don’t have the disease.

Ebo – robot cat toy

I’ve seen a lot of so-called “smart” cat toys on Kickstarter and Indiegogo over the years, but this could be the most advanced ever. In addition to standard features such as the ability to drive around and encourage your cat to hunt, it has environmental awareness sensors that can capture space and prevent collisions, and even a built-in camera that lets you watch your cat hunt makes. It’s crazy!

Mellow Duo – IoT sous vide machine

A few years ago, Mello took the cooking world by storm with a groundbreaking idea: an internet-connected sous-vide device that not only allowed you to cook your food, but also kept it cool until you were ready to cook it , This way, you can dip a steak in the oven before going to work, let it cool all day, and then tap a key on your phone to start cooking before you get home. It was nothing short of brilliant, and now the company is back with a bigger, worse version with two cooking chambers. That means you can cook two different dishes at two different temperatures, but let them come out at the same time. Genius!

Seesense Air – advanced bike tracker

Tracker and other anti-theft devices for bicycles are a dozen these days, but this is different. Unlike most existing trackers (either based on cellular / GPS connections that come with a monthly subscription fee, or weird proprietary networks that only work if everyone around you has the same tracker app) communicates this via narrowband IoT with your phone. In principle, it works like Apple’s Find My iPhone utility, but with no subscriptions or service charges.

Segway dirt ebike – electric dirt bike

It hasn’t started yet, so we don’t know much about it yet – but given the video footage and photos on the preview page, you can expect this to be great. It’s certainly not the first electric dirt bike ever built, but the fact that it comes from Segway, one of the best mobile tech manufacturers in the world, is exciting. Fingers crossed, they sell it at an affordable price!

November 17th

Rumpl x Loki – travel dog bed

If you need a sleeping pad for your dog, you can easily find it online. Just go to Amazon and you will find that there is no shortage of pillows, bags and other sleeping solutions that will make your furry friend feel good. However, if you plan to take your dog on a trip, you will probably have a little more trouble finding a suitable dog bed pad. The problem is that very few (if any) dog sleep systems are compact and portable. They are usually made with thick padding that is not easy to compress, so they do not fit well in a backpack. Rumpl decided to change that.

HomeBiogas – backyard biodigester

Believe it or not, around 40 percent of all food produced in the United States is wasted somewhere. We put a lot of time and energy into manufacturing, but in the end we still throw away a large amount of it and dispose of it in a landfill. It’s incredibly wasteful, but the people behind HomeBiogas have a solution. With the cleverly designed biodigester (now in the 3rd generation) you can collect pretty much anything that is biodegradable – junk food, meat, fat, oil, eggshells, grass clippings and even small chopsticks or pieces of wood – and bacteria to use it in for transformation Cooking gas and liquid fertilizer. Pretty awesome, isn’t it?

Hyperjuice – 100W GAN charging block

Chargers are probably the least sexy technology ever, but it’s actually pretty cute. Although the Hyperjuice charger is no bigger than a normal deck of cards, it can conduct over 100 W of electricity and juice four devices simultaneously. Thanks to the magical material known as gallium nitride, two of the device’s USB-A ports support the latest fast charging standard and can transfer energy to your devices at a rapid pace. The only disadvantage? It will cost you $ 70. Für eine Wandladestation ist das ziemlich steil.

Zipbag – wiederverwendbare Aufbewahrungstasche für Lebensmittel

Da die Tendenz, Einwegkunststoffe zu reduzieren, weiter zunimmt, gibt es Dutzende von Start-ups, die nach wiederverwendbaren Versionen gängiger Einwegartikel wie Strohhalme, Essgeschirr, Einkaufstaschen und sogar Q-Tips suchen. Das neueste Stück Plastik im Fadenkreuz? Druckverschlussbeutel. Sie können bereits für ein paar Dollar auf Amazon Silicon-Versionen finden, aber diese von Twopillars bringt die Dinge auf ein ganz neues Niveau. Es hat eine Aufbewahrungstasche, wiederverwendbare Utensilien, die Sie hineinstecken können, ein wiederverwendbares Etikett und das Beste ist, eine lebenslange Garantie. Holen Sie sich dieses Ding und Sie müssen zu Recht nie wieder Aufbewahrungstaschen kaufen.

Tempest – Fortgeschrittene persönliche Wetterstation

Heimwetterstationen gibt es zu diesem Zeitpunkt schon seit Jahrzehnten, aber Tempest ist möglicherweise die am weitesten fortgeschrittene. Es misst fast alles, was Sie sich vorstellen können. Seriously. Es handelt sich nicht nur um die wichtigsten Daten wie Regen, Temperatur und Luftdruck, sondern es werden alle Daten und mehr mit einer Vielzahl verschiedener Methoden gemessen, um Ihnen einen möglichst vollständigen Satz von Echtzeit-Wetterdaten zu bieten. Erstaunlicherweise funktioniert dies alles ohne bewegliche Teile und auch ohne Kabel. Es ist zu 100% solarbetrieben und kann Informationen über WLAN an eine Basisstation in Ihrem Haus übertragen. Es teilt sogar alle diese Daten mit dem Nationalen Wetterdienst, damit genauere Vorhersagen für die allgemeine Vorhersage getroffen werden können. Ziemlich ordentliches Zeug!

10. November

Focusbuds – Produktivitätssteigernde Ohrhörer

In jedem Moment konkurrieren ungefähr eine Million Dinge um Ihre Aufmerksamkeit. Bei all den Nachrichten, Warnungen, E-Mails und Benachrichtigungen, die uns den ganzen Tag über bombardieren, wird es immer schwieriger, sich über einen längeren Zeitraum auf etwas zu konzentrieren. Genau das soll mit Focusbuds behoben werden. Laut ihren Erfindern überwachen Focusbuds die Konzentrationsniveaus der Benutzer mithilfe eines Prozesses, der als Elektroenzephalogramm-Neurofeedback (EEG) bezeichnet wird. Dies wird durch eingebettete Sensoren erreicht, die diese Gehirnaktivität erfassen können, sowie durch proprietäre Software, die sie analysiert. Die daraus resultierenden Datenerkenntnisse werden dann in Echtzeit über Audio-Hinweise an den Benutzer übermittelt. Das Versprechen dabei ist, dass die Ohrhörer Ihrem Gehirn helfen, sich zu konzentrieren und Ablenkungen im Laufe der Zeit auszublenden.

Castaway – zweiter Bildschirm für Smartphones

Benötigen Sie einen zweiten Bildschirm für Ihr Smartphone? Wahrscheinlich nicht, aber jemand hat es trotzdem gemacht. Es ist ziemlich einfach. Das Castaway, wie es heißt, ist im Grunde ein winziges Chromtablett, das in einer Smartphone-Hülle verstaut ist. Legen Sie Ihr Handy in die Tasche, und es wird mit dem Tablet verbunden, sodass Sie zwei Apps gleichzeitig verwenden können.

Fourneau Grande – handwerklicher Brotofen

Leider ist es fast unmöglich, Brot in Backqualität in einem normalen Küchenofen zuzubereiten – es sei denn, Sie verwenden natürlich etwas wie Fourneau. Es ist im Grunde wie ein aufgemachter holländischer Ofen, der die perfekte Umgebung für die Zubereitung von handwerklichem Brot zu Hause schafft. Diese neue Version, der Fourneau Grande, ist eine größere Version des Originals, die Ihnen Platz bietet, um Spezialbrote herzustellen, die länger, größer oder ungewöhnlich geformt sind.

Die große Kugel – Milchstraße-Schreibtischverzierung

In 2016, designer Clemens Steffin launched his ‘Universe in a Sphere’ project on Kickstarter, creating a glass orb containing 380,000 perfectly lasered dots, each one representing an entire galaxy. His next project then aimed to re-create just our very own galaxy, the Milky Way, with every dot representing a different star. Now he’s back with a bigger version of that idea, and it’s even more painstakingly detailed than before!

Snowfeet 2 — skates for snow

Here’s DT’s Kraig Becker with the scoop: “At first glance, Snowfeet look an awful lot like a pair of sandals on steroids. Upon closer inspection, however, you’ll soon notice that Snowfeet’s straps look a lot more like a ski binding than anything you’ve ever seen on a flip-flop. Those bindings allow Snowfeet to accommodate any type of shoe or boot, then contract down to hold the footwear squarely in place. Once attached, Snowfeet are effectively skates that you can use on snow.” Sounds pretty awesome, right?

November 3

Gosun Flatware — flat-pack reusable utensils

As the movement to cut down on single-use plastic continues to pick up steam, there are dozens of startups clamoring to sell you collapsible/reusable straws and eating utensils — especially on Kickstarter. However, while these products are undeniably useful, they also aren’t particularly convenient. You have to remember to bring them along wherever you go in order for them to be useful. That’s what makes GoSun’s new reusable utensils so neat. They’re designed to pack up into a wallet-sized carrying case, so you can easily slip them inside a purse or wallet and have them with you at all times.

Ember — heated midlayer

Earlier in 2019, up-and-coming outdoor gear startup Sierra Madre launched a Kickstarter to fund the development of an innovative new insulated stuff sack called the Hot Pocket. To bring that product to life, the company developed a cutting-edge thermal panel that’s both lightweight and highly efficient — and now it wants to bake that same technology into a heated midlayer. The Ember, as it’s called is allegedly “10X more powerful than its competitors.” If that claim holds up, it’ll be well worth the $259 its currently going for on Kickstarter.

Pillowdy — hoodie with inflatable neck pillow

Neck pillows have been a staple for air travelers for decades — but why do we only use them when we’re flying? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could have one at your disposal wherever you went, so you could catch a quick nap on the bus home? That’s precisely the idea behind Pillowdy. It’s a hoodie with a hidden inflatable neck pillow built into the hood. Whenever you need a quick siesta, just bust out the stowable blow tube and give it a couple of puffs. With less than a lungful of air, your neck pillow will spring to life and provide a place to rest your head.

Square off Neo — automatic chessboard

Here’s a quick cut from our full article, which ran earlier in the week: “Measuring 14.72 inches by 14.72 inches and weighing just 3.3 pounds, the Neo is designed to be a cheaper entryway to Square Off’s smart chess experience. It’s controlled through an app on your phone, which connects to the board via a Bluetooth connection. From there, you can play against Square Off’s built-in A.I. with 30 different difficulty levels. You don’t just have to play against the computer though — the app also connects you to a world of real opponents. Send a challenge and the board handles the rest, transmitting your moves to their chessboard, while theirs are sent to yours.”

Owly Pack — modular backpack

Modular backpacks aren’t necessarily a new thing at this point, but Owly Pack seems pretty remarkable. Thanks to its unique set of swappable modules, you can easily add or remove features as necessary to build out the perfect pack for your particular adventure. For example, if you’re going on a quick and easy day hike and want to keep some drinks cold, you can zip in the cooler module. If you plan on camping where you’re headed, there’s a shelter module that contains a tent/hammock hybrid. And best of all? It’s completely waterproof to boot.

October 27

Skytrek — smarter smart suitcase

Smart suitcases are all the rage these days. They come in a massive range of different shapes, sizes, and configurations, and each one addresses a different pain point that travelers often encounter. The latest addition to this burgeoning category is Skytrek — a unique smart suitcase that’s equipped with some of the simplest and most ingenious features I’ve ever seen. In addition to an innovative vertical packing configuration, it’s also designed to have a flat top when closed, so you can use it as a desk when you’re sitting in the terminal.

Ilumee — short-throw 4K LED projector

Giant TVs are great and all, but they also tend to dominate whatever room you put them in. Even if they’re not on, the big black mass of blank space practically begs you to hit the power button and fill the screen with some moving pictures. Projectors don’t have that problem though. When they’re off, they just chill there, minding their own business until you feel like watching something. The only problem? They’re a pain to set up since they need dedicated mounting space multiple feet back from your viewing screen. The solution? Short-throw projectors like Ilumee. Check out the video — this thing looks amazing.

Incharge 6 — keychain multi-charger

If you’re anything like me, you probably keep a bunch of charging cables at your house, at your workplace, and probably even a couple in your backpack or purse just in case. Wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to fiddle with all those cords, and could just keep one with you for every occasion? Well, that’s exactly what the Incharge 6 is designed for. It’s a 6-in-1 charging cable designed to fit neatly on your keychain, so you always have it with you. It’s equipped with USB, USB-C, MicroUSB, and Lightning connectors, and is designed in such a way that you can swap those ends to create six different configurations.

Princube — handheld color printer

We covered this one earlier in the week, so here’s a quick cut from the full article: “PrinCube is a handheld printer — rather than feeding a sheet of paper into a printer, the user moves the PrinCube across the paper one line at a time. Because the printer sits on the surface instead of using a paper tray, the PrinCube can print on more surfaces than just paper, including cardboard, leather, metal, plastic, fabric, wood, textured surfaces, and even skin for a custom temporary tattoo.”

Switchbot curtain — curtain-opening robot

Automatic curtains have been around for ages, but the vast majority of them require relatively complex installation processes before you can start using them. Switchbot is different. Thanks to its exceptionally clever design, all you have to do is clip it on your curtain rod and hit the On button. Once attached, it’ll drive left or right along the curtain rod, pushing your curtains open or pulling them closed, depending on the direction. Pretty clever, right?

October 20

Eforge — 3D printer for electronics

Over the past several years, the number of materials it’s possible to 3D print with has exploded. Gone are the days of being stuck with PLA and ABS; makers today have access to a huge variety of filament and material types, including (but not limited to) nylon, glass, wood, and even conductive materials. However, even with such an abundance of available materials, it’s still fairly difficult to print ready-made objects — especially electronics. Eforge is an attempt to change that. With six different print heads and a range of electrically conductive materials, this beast is apparently capable of printing ready-to-use electronics — albeit fairly simple ones.

Mochi Robot — screenless coding for kids

Robots that teach kids how to code are a dime a dozen these days. Most are just a slightly different take on the same exact idea, but Mochi is special. Of all the coding robots we have ever seen on Kickstarter, it’s arguably one of the best. Why? Well, in addition to being outrageously simple and intuitive to use (it’s designed for kids between 3 and 6 years old), it’s also designed to teach them the fundamentals of coding and computer logic without using any kind of screen. This way, they don’t have to stare dead-eyed into a tablet and can learn through a more tactile and hands-on process.

Tero — countertop composting device

It sounds crazy, but believe it or not, somewhere around 40 percent of all the food produced in the U.S. is wasted. We put all kinds of time and energy into producing it, but we still end up throwing 40 percent of it away and sending it off to a landfill. It’s incredibly wasteful — but Canadian upstart Tero has developed something to help. The company’s eponymous product is essentially a countertop composting machine that takes all your food waste, breaks it down, and uses it to create nutrient-rich soil for your garden. It even has stink filters to make sure your kitchen doesn’t end up smelling like rotten food. Pretty nifty, right?

Coolair — lightweight inflatable cooler

Coolers are arguably the most cumbersome piece of outdoor recreation gear in existence. Sure, they’re easy enough to toss in the trunk of your car and fill up with beer, but what if you want to take one with you on a longer hike, or perhaps just down a short trail to the lake? That’s where inflatable coolers come in. Coolair certainly isn’t the first entrant into this category, but it appears to be one of the best — at least in terms of design. Check out the video above to get a peek at some of the exceptionally clever features on this sucker.

Solidteknics Oz — wrought-iron skillet

Cast-iron skillets are, in many ways, the best cooking implement ever. They provide supremely even and consistent heat, you can put them in the oven, and if you care for them properly, they’ll last a lifetime. But they do have some downsides, too. In addition to being a pain to maintain, they’re also ridiculously heavy. Luckily, Solidteknics has devised an ingenious solution to this problem by using wrought iron instead of cast-iron. The company’s new line of pans is claimed to cook exactly like traditional cast-iron, but without being so heavy and unruly.

October 13

Adaptalux — flexible lighting for macro photography

If there’s one thing Kickstarter is good for, it’s super-creative photography accessories. The latest addition? Adaptalux Flash Arms — a hyper-specific yet totally ingenious lighting solution designed for macro photography. It’s basically a xenon bulb flash system that lives on the end of a set of gooseneck-style flexible arms, which allows you to position them closer to your subject and theoretically get better shots. Stuff like this — exceedingly clever but too niche for any big manufacturer to chase — is precisely the kind of stuff that probably wouldn’t be possible without crowdfunding.

Legion Solar 4 — simplified solar panels

These aren’t your average solar panels. In addition to being completely plug-and-play (in other words, you don’t need professional help to install them), they also come with a super clever inverter system that allows you to use grid-tied solar energy without any special permission from your utility company. “We created SolarRegulator, an artificial intelligence computer to contain generated energy behind your meter where the utility company does not own,” the company explains. “Energy production of each micro-inverter is controlled so that energy production is less than or equal to energy consumption, allowing you to generate your own electricity unrestricted. (Your) utility company only sees less consumption from you, not a grid-tied solar system. As a result, it is not necessary to seek interconnection permission pertaining to utility company-approved grid-tied solar systems.”

Orbi Marine — waterproof, 360-degree video glasses

360-degree cameras are a dime a dozen these days, but just like most action cams, you still have to hold them or awkwardly mount them on your body somewhere. That’s less than ideal if you’re trying to film while doing something active. Furthermore, very few of them are waterproof — but Orbi Marine aims to solve both these problems in a single stroke. It’s basically a set of rugged, waterproof glasses with built-in cameras positioned at various points along their frame/body. So, in addition to allowing you to film totally hands-free, these spectacles can also go anywhere with you — including the lake. Just don’t try to wear them to a fashion show!

Whistler — self-healing windbreaker

High-performance textiles have come a long way in the past couple of decades, and now gear manufacturers have a veritable boatload of different materials to choose from when designing stuff. There’s super-lightweight stuff like Dyneema, insanely strong stuff like Spectra, and even waterproof stuff like GoreTex or Futurelight. But the material in Whistler windbreaker makes the aforementioned textiles seem like they’re from the Stone Age. This sucker is made from something called HiloTech nylon — a material that has self-healing abilities. If it ever gets punctured, all you need to do is pinch the fabric around the hole and rub it between your fingers. Due to the material’s unique construction, this slight bit of friction and heat will cause the fibers to bond with each other and fuse together again — thereby filling the puncture.

Zero Co — Low-waste household goods

Single-use plastic is going the way of the dodo. It started with plastic grocery bags, and then we moved on to plastic straws. More recently, there’s been a movement to eradicate plastic utensils. Next, if Zero Co has its way, we’ll ditch single-use containers for household goods. The company has developed a system of reusable containers paired with a subscription-based mail-in refill program. The idea is that instead of buying a new bottle of window cleaner, laundry detergent, or whatever, they send you new ones when you run out, and you simply mail in your empty containers.

October 6

Bijou — pocket-sized projector

Tiny projectors aren’t a new thing at this point, but this one is remarkably small. Like, so small that you can comfortably fit it in your pocket. Yet, despite the fact that it’s roughly the same dimensions as a deck of playing cards, it’s also equipped with some damn decent features. For example, it uses a MEMS laser beam scanning technology that allegedly allows it to project images at greater distances than DLP projection does, with better focus, and also with deeper blacks. I’m not sure how much I believe these claims, but if the creators deliver on their promises, this thing is practically guaranteed to be awesome.

Hunt23 — prybar flashlight

Flashlights are a handy thing to have with you at all times, but most people will agree that lugging around a full-sized flashlight is a bit of a pain. More often than not, it’s easier just to skip the flashlight altogether and just use an app on your smartphone. But what if there was a flashlight so small that you’d hardly even notice you’re carrying it? That’s where the Hunt23 comes in. In addition to being one of the smallest torches in the world, it’s also equipped with a fully functional prybar on the end. So now, if you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to pry staples out of hardwood flooring in the dark, you’ll be prepared!

Tetracube — sustainable smartphone

Smartphones are a crucial part of modern digital life, but unfortunately, they’re pretty awful for the environment. In addition to being filled with rare earth metals that can only be obtained through environmentally damaging mining operations, they also have relatively short lifespans and can leech toxic chemicals when discarded improperly. Tetracube aims to address all these issues. How? With a phone that’s guaranteed to last for at least 4 years.

Shine — automatic toilet cleaner

Cleaning your toilet is arguably the worst household chore there is, and as such, there are tons of different cleaning products that aim to make it easier and less of a hassle. Shine is the latest entrant into this long-standing product category, and it’s got some neat tricks up its sleeve that help differentiate it from the rest of the pack. To clean your throne, it uses electrolyzed water — which sounds like total BS, but it’s actually legit, and was developed in Japan to sanitize high-bacteria environments like sushi restaurants, without introducing harmful chemicals. Best of all, Shine is also voice-activated, so you can shout commands at it just like you do with Alexa.

Transformer Table 3.0 — expanding table and bench

This thing is brilliant. It’s essentially an expanding table that, when fully extended, can accommodate 12 people — but that also collapses down small enough to be a table for two. The secret is a super clever rail system that’s hidden underneath, and not only provides support for table leaves but can also extend to whatever length you desire. This is actually the third iteration of the Transformer Table, and it now comes with a nifty coffee table that you can store unused leaves in, or use as a furniture piece in its own right. Be prepared though: this thing ain’t cheap!

September 29

Move — direct-to-consumer grocery service

You know how Warby Parker disrupted the eyeglass industry with a direct-to-consumer business model that cuts out the middleman (eyeglass retailers) and was, therefore, able to sell high-end glasses for drastically less than the competition? Remember how the same thing happened to the mattress industry when companies like Tuft & Needle and Casper figured out how to ship mattresses directly to your door? Well now, a company called Move wants to apply the same idea to grocery shopping. By cutting out the middleman, the company claims it can deliver groceries to your house for less than it costs you to buy them in a store. Now that’s an idea we can get behind!

Doer — compact, portable toolshed

This thing is nothing short of amazing. It’s basically a cross between a tool shed and a Swiss Army Knife. Inside, you’ll find a cordless drill, a drill press, a scroll saw, a circular saw, a table saw, two kinds of hot wire cutter, a table sander, a mini lathe, a work light, and a lantern. Best of all, though, thanks to either black magic or extremely advanced Tetris skills, all of these tools somehow pack up and fit into a box no bigger than an average-sized cooler — which is why its creators are calling it “the most compact toolshed ever.” Shut up and take my money!

Keychron K4 — optimized wireless mechanical keyboard

Kickstarter has hosted hundreds — maybe even thousands — of keyboard projects over the years, and of all those projects, Keychron was behind three of the best. Now, the company is back with its fourth project: The Keychron K4. In the words of its creators, it’s “ a 96% wireless mechanical keyboard. It has full-size functionality in a compact design with 100 necessary keys. It features two premium switch options enabling peak productivity, a great tactile typing experience, and a minimalist, unique, and sturdy design. With 15+ RGB backlights and a large battery capacity of 4000mAh, K4 is a power-packed keyboard for all keyboard enthusiasts.”

Mudita Pure — minimalist e-ink phone

At this point, it’s no secret that screens are bad for our health — both mentally and physically. The science is pretty definitive: Focusing on things at a fixed distance for prolonged periods of time weakens our eyeballs and make our eyesight deteriorate, while blasting blue light into our rods and cones disrupts our natural circadian rhythms. And don’t even get me started on how addicted we are to our phones. Mudita is an attempt to alleviate these problems. Instead of a bright, colorful screen, it uses an e-ink display that doesn’t emit any artificial light. In theory, this should help you avoid too much blue light exposure, and also avoid the irresistible urge to check all those colorful notification icons.

Tilt Five — holographic tabletop gaming system

When it comes to augmented reality, everyone in the consumer electronics industry seems to be racing toward the same goal: The creation of an all-powerful, all-purpose set of AR glasses. But the thing is, AR doesn’t need to be all-purpose. What if you applied augmented reality to a very specific use case? That’s the idea behind Tilt Five, an innovative and highly specialized take on AR that focuses on tabletop gaming. I won’t even try to explain any more than that — this is one where the pitch video paints a much more vivid picture than I ever could.

September 22

Printpen — handheld printer

Ever wished you could carry a printer around in your pocket? Probably not — but even though you never asked for it, somebody went ahead and created an inkjet printer that fits in the palm of your hand. Thing is, despite being so small, this printer is capable of printing things far larger than itself. Just wave it over the surface that you’d like to print on, and it will magically deposit ink onto it. It’s like one of those label-maker machines, but supercharged and not limited to printing on tiny strips of paper.

Chasing Dory — compact underwater drone

Underwater drones are fairly common these days, but despite the fact that there are dozens to choose from, the vast majority of them are big, bulky, and likely a pain to haul to the beach. The Dory drone, however, is designed to be small and portable. Don’t let its diminutive stature fool you, though — this thing appears to have all the same features and functionality as any other aquatic drone, including 1080P video capability, 8G of onboard storage, five thrusters for propulsion, headlights, and even smartphone controls.

Escape-S — self-charging smart suitcase

Practically all smart suitcases come with a built-in battery that allows you to charge your devices on the go. When those batteries run out, however, you’d better pray there’s an outlet nearby, because the vast majority of smart suitcases still rely on outside power sources to fill up their batteries. The Escape-S is different. Thanks to a clever wheel design, this suitcase is capable of capturing and storing the energy you generate by rolling it. According to the creators, 10 minutes of rolling is enough to give your smartphone an extra two hours of battery.

Bundl — self-regulating heated sleeping bag

Do you need a “smart” sleeping bag? Probably not, but somebody built one anyway — and it’s kinda awesome. Bundl, as it’s called, is a heated sleeping bag designed with built-in sensors that monitor and regulate your temperature throughout the night, thereby ensuring that your level of comfort never fluctuates, no matter how cold it gets outside. It’s more than just a heated mummy bag, though. It’s also equipped with an unzippable footbox, armholes, and a device pocket, so you can wear it around camp like a goofy-ass poncho before you go to bed.

Axibo Pan/Tilt/Slide — A.I. camera controls for DSLR

Over the past year or so, A.I.-powered cameras that automatically track your subject have been on the rise, but up until now, they’ve typically been designed to work with lower-end cameras or smartphones. If you wanted to give A.I. superpowers to your DSLR, your only option was to build your own rig. Axibo Pan aims to solve that problem. It’s basically a full-featured camera rig that gives artificial intelligence the ability to pan, tilt, and slide your camera for you — effectively turning you into a one-man video production crew.

September 15

Ecoflow Delta — battery-powered generator

We covered this one earlier in the week, so here’s a quick cut from our full article: “If you’ve been looking for a portable power station to keep all of your devices charged and powered up while on the go, but have come away disappointed with the options, allow us to introduce you to the EcoFlow Delta. This charging station, which launched on Kickstarter last week, promises to deliver not only plenty of ports but an abundance of power too. So much so, that its designers claim it can even charge a Tesla.

EcoFlow’s latest portable power station features an astounding six AC outlets, allowing users to plug in multiple laptops, LCD monitors, televisions, small appliances, and a wide variety of other items. The unit is also equipped with six USB ports, including two standard USB-A ports, two quick-charging 28-watt USB-A ports, and two 60-watt USB-C ports. It even has a 12-volt port (aka, a carport), giving the Delta the ability to charge up to 13 devices at the same time.”

Lifesaber — multipurpose electronic survival tool

Think of the lightsaber as an electronic Swiss Army Knife for outdoor enthusiasts. It can provide light, it can charge your gear, and it can even purify water for you. Hell, there’s even a plasma arc lighter attachment that allows you to start fires in wind or rain. And the best part? It’s equipped with a hand-crank, so you can power it up manually no matter where you are — rain or shine. The only thing it’s missing is the ability to brew a hot pot of coffee

Haven — hammock/tent hybrid

Hammocks are all the rage right now in the camping/backpacking scene, but sleeping in a hammock isn’t for everyone. If you’re a side sleeper, a belly sleeper, or just can’t sleep on anything but a flat surface, hammocks aren’t ideal. That’s where the Haven tent comes in. It’s basically half tent, half hammock — so it brings the best of both worlds. It’s suspended like a hammock, so it’s easy to set up, but unlike a hammock, it’s designed to hold an air pad and provide a flat surface for you to lay on. Best of all, there’s also a built-in bug net, so you don’t have to worry about being swarmed by mosquitos while you rest.

Encompass — half-mouth toothbrush

Tired of all the squeezing, scrubbing, spitting, rinsing, gargling, and flossing required to keep your pearly whites clean? For decades now, your only recourse from this mildly laborious task has been the electric toothbrush. But while these automatically oscillating tooth scrubbers are definitely a step in the right direction, they still don’t remove all the tediousness and time consumption from the act of brushing your teeth. What if there was a way to get the same job done, achieve the same level of cleanliness, and do it in a fraction of the time?

Enter Encompass, the latest new-age toothbrush that (allegedly) finishes the job in a fraction of the time. Here’s how it works: rather than the traditional toothbrush shape, Encompass employs a j-shaped bristle module that fully envelops one half of your mouth. From there, a pneumatic air system oscillates the bristles at high speed, allowing you to brush all your teeth — completely — in about 20 seconds.

Ferroflow — ferrofluid clock

Here’s a quick excerpt from our full post, which was published earlier this week: “If everyone’s favorite Marvel symbiote Venom was a clock, what would it look like? That may sound like a riddle, but it’s not. It’s a Kickstarter campaign. Simply called Ferrofluid Clock, it’s an analog desk clock in which the hour and minute hands are made of an oily dark magnetic liquid, called ferrofluid, held in place by hidden magnets behind the face.”

“This magnetic liquid was invented by NASA in the 1960s to use as possible rocket fuel. Since then, many creative types have seized upon ferrofluid as a material due to its unusual, almost alien appearance and movement. Now you can use it to tell the time, too. (Note: the liquid used here, unlike NASA’s original version, is non-combustible.)”

