Fansite shows in which resolution Stadia games are played

One of the big promises of Google Stadia is that Stadia Pro can bring games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR colors, but unfortunately not every game can tick all those boxes.

Starting today, Google won’t tell you the resolution or frame rate at which Stadia runs every game, but luckily a fan site from Stadia has taken on the task.

Shortly after the release of Google Stages, many noticed that not every game was able to run at a full 4K resolution, with some games making the difference with upscaling techniques. In the meantime, other games can run more than 4K, but with sacrifice of the frame rate. For example, Borderlands 3 on Google Stadium runs at 30 frames per second (FPS) in 4K.

Unfortunately, the Google Stages store currently does not provide guidance on what resolution or frame rate each game can have before or after your purchase. Moreover, given the use of upscaling, it is sometimes difficult to measure the original resolution that every game runs on. That, of course, has not prevented people like Digital Foundry and others from doing this, but that means the information is being spread over the internet instead of in one place.

Go to Stadia Game DB, a fan site of the Stadia community, run by redditor Nilicule. Stages Game DB has collected all information available online about each game and what resolution and frame rate it really uses under the hood.

Despite the rudimentary user interface, Stadia Game DB makes it easy to search, sort and filter any Stadia game based on its resolution and frame rate, genre, name, release date and multiplayer capabilities. For example, searching for “4k60” reveals the eight games that Stadia Pro members can play with the full 4K, 60 FPS quality.

