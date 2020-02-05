Fanshawe music students celebrate the Canadian songbook with a show

Singer-songwriter Conrad Galecki, born in Waterloo and a student in the music program of the music industry of Fanshawe College, will be 20 artists during the annual Share the Land showcase in honor of Canadian producer and Fanshawe teacher Jack Richardson and Canadian artists as fundraisers for the SickKids Foundation.

Teri Michalargias.

A celebration of the Canadian songbook and one of the most beloved producers is coming to the London Music Hall next week.

Share the Land, the annual tribute to the music industry music program of Fanshawe College for the late producer and teacher Jack Richardson, will perform more than 20 students with music from some of Canada’s highly acclaimed talents.

Richardson not only worked with The Guess Who, but he also taught the Fanshawe program. He died in 2011 and the annual concert, which supports charity, started shortly thereafter.

This year the proceeds will go to the SickKids Foundation.

“In the first instance it was a concert in which the students performed all of Jack’s songs. We then decided to change things and pay tribute to all Canadian artists who have had an impact on our culture, ”said Prof. Mike Roth, who oversees production and teaches students to become artists. to be.

“It is a great experience for the students to participate in the development process of the artist. They can all rehearse, but they don’t know how to turn their music into memorable musical moments and this is a step in that process. “

Among the Guess Who hits produced by Richardson were These Eyes, American Woman, No Sugar Tonight, No Time and Laughing.

Richardson also produced some of the best-selling albums by other artists, including Alice Cooper’s Love It to Death, The Irish Rovers’ Wasn’t That a Party and Bob Seger’s Night Moves, as well as music by Badfinger, Moxy, Kim Mitchell and Max Webster

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUpW783GL0E (/ embed)

Among the artists will be Conrad Galecky, a 19-year-old pop-rock alternative singer-songwriter from Waterloo who will perform American Woman. The hit Guess Who topped the charts in the US and Canada and a cover of American rocker Lenny Kravitz earned him a Grammy Award for best male rock performance in 2000.

“(The concert is) beneficial for us for two reasons,” Galecky said. “Every student here is preparing for a career in the music industry, including live shows, and we get to see what it takes and the work it takes to put together a showcase.

“Secondly, as artists in Canada, I think it’s important that every artist understands what and who came for us.”

Another performer is second-year student Carly Ream-Neal, who will join a group that performs Fly Me to the Moon, inspired by the cover of Diana Krall.

“I’m really excited,” said Ream-Neal. “It was a great ride here (with Fanshawe) and I am very excited to perform with all the other talents here, on stage and beyond.

“And I think it’s important because we have our own Canadian music industry here, and it’s good to celebrate that.”

[email protected]

Twitter.com/JoeBatLFPress

If you go

What: Share the Land, charity by students of the music program of the music industry of Fanshawe College in honor of Jack Richardson and Canadian music

When: February 12, 7 p.m.

True: London Music Hall, 185 Queens Ave.

Tickets: $ 20 at Grooves Records, 236 Dundas St. and London Music Hall box office; $ 27.65 online at londonmusichall.com or by calling 519- 432-1107.