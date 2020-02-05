Fanshawe holds the basketball championship for national collegiate women in 2021

Fanshawe College has one of the best women’s basketball teams in the country.

And next year the school will play host to the national championships.

The Falcons are holding the Canadian collegiate tournament for the first time on March 17-21, 2021 at the Glenn Johnston Athletic Center. The college held the volleyball nationals of men in 2017 in the same gym.

“London is a basketball city with multiple nationally recognized club programs and the strongest franchise in the National Basketball League of Canada, the London Lightning,” said Nathan McFadden, athletics manager at Fanshawe. The Lightning is owned by the former Fanshawe player and two-time national champion Vito Frijia.

The fourth ranked Fanshawe women have earned medals during the last four championships in Ontario, including gold last season. As a guest team, they will have an automatic berth during next year’s Canadian event.

But first they hope to be among the 2020 nationals organized by Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., from March 18-21.