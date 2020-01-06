Fans think that Jennifer Lopez was snapped by the Golden Globes

Loading...

Jennifer Lopez is beaten. After her emotionally present, physically demanding, career-best achievements such as Ramona Vega hustlers, the multi-hyphenate was the fans favorite to take the Golden Globe home for the best supporting actress. Instead, the prize went to Laura Dern for her role Wedding story.

No one could ever condemn the award show for honoring Dern, who is consistently fantastic. In fact, many on Twitter made the same comment that they wished Dern and Lopez to share the prize. That said, Dern already owned five Golden Globes before Sunday night’s win, while Lopez had been nominated only once for Selena in 1998.

However, let’s follow the idea that each performance is evaluated in a vacuum and previous victories have no influence whatsoever: there is still no denying that Lopez hustlers, steals every scene in which she appears and at the same time makes viewers miraculously forget that she is one of the world’s greatest pop stars. Oh, and let’s not forget that pole dance scene!

Yet there is time: Lopez is also in for a Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics’ Choice Award, and although Oscar nominations have not yet been announced, the Academy is likely to follow. However, what is completely uncertain is whether Dern will sweep the supporting actor category. Lopez may not really win, but to quote her fiancée, Alex Rodriguez, she already has. “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal or plaque to identify a true champion,” he wrote on Instagram after her snub. “You are a champion. And never forget it.”