Fans shocked James Corden doesn't really drive in carpool karaoke

Sit down? (Best not in the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle?) No, but do you sit down? We are about to cast a spell on you:

James Corden doesn’t really drive the car when he does carpool karaoke.

A tweet that has become massively viral reveals the dirty, terrible, devastating truth. Cordens Range Rover is towed by another vehicle during his hugely popular ride on the Late Late Show With James Corden – just like every scene in a car in a big budget movie or television production. It turns out that Corden is out of range. he is being towed!

See for yourself:

But this is not a film or television production on a large budget, you say, this is carpool karaoke! And if this is not real, what is it? What’s next? Do you want to tell me that the Tanner family doesn’t live in a big house in San Francisco? Or that Mark Harmon doesn’t work for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service? Is nothing sacred in 2020?!? How much grief should we take?

James Corden, a broken public awaits your response to this disgusting news. You’d better have a good explanation for that.

