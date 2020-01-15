Fans discover scrapped Nintendo 64 peripherals that have thrilled Sega to create the VMU

It is nothing new for peripherals to be advertised before being thrown aside. This was especially true for older consoles, but a peripheral device that was advertised for years ago has now become a new discussion medium for retro fans. We are referring to the Nintendo 64 Secret Screen, which caused a sensation again thanks to a collector who shared the peripheral on his Twitter account.

While the Nintendo 64 has a relatively large fan base, there are some peripherals that have not quite cut the system. One of the peripheral devices is the Secret Screen, a device that was quite similar to the Dreamcast VMU. With a small ad at EGM 1997, there wasn’t much to do to get the Secret Screen on the market.

Since then, the peripheral developer has decided to sell the device on eBay, but the listing has been removed. Although it was removed, screenshots from the list provided players with some new details about the device. Apparently the secret screen is connected to the Nintendo 64 controller, which shows the options in the game. Only two games were reported to use the peripheral, which was a football title that allowed players to select games without being displayed on the TV screen, and Battleground Domination, which displayed a map.

Perhaps more interestingly, the EGM article contained a small hint that Sega’s unnamed console came out at the time it was now known as the Sega Dreamcast. It is believed that Sega read the ad and took note of the secret screen they chose to advertise something similar to the Dreamcast VMU. Basically, the VMU offered a few small features such as not only a memory card, but also a few small mini-games.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQokSy-5XRc [/ embed]

Source: Twitter