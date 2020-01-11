Fans compare your actress Victoria Pedretti with Hilary Duff

There are some very convincing comparisons made between the roles of Penn Badgley as Joe Golberg on YOU and Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl. Both stalk people, judge others, enjoy a good book – the list goes on. But fans have noticed another similarity between Joe and Dan: apparently they have similar types when it comes to dating. Twitter users went to the platform to share their thoughts on the similarity between Victoria Pedretti, who plays Joe’s love interest, and Hilary Duff, whose character in Gossip Girl dated Dan during season three.

A person who shared photos of Hilary and her truly beautiful Matthew Koma honeymoon in South Africa commented: “Hilary Duff and her husband look like Love and Joe from YOU. “The official Twitter account for YOU even agreed to retweet the message and add a reference to the affectionate sentence of Joe and Love from the show. “How much you want to bet their vows had ‘I wolf you’,” wrote the page. And they are not the only ones who think that Victoria and Hilary can be doppelgängers. Look ahead and read more comments about the parable of the stars!