Fans cheer snoop dog for defending Kobe Bryant until he said that …

Fans are not happy with Gayle King because they raised NBA Kobe Bryant’s rape case in 2003 in a CBS interview. We’ll talk about their reaction later in this article, but before we do that, let’s take a closer look at what Snoop had to say and why Twitter split up.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4pY-C3mdEo (/ embed)

Kobi Bryant accident

Kobe, 41, was with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people when they were killed in a helicopter in Calabasas, California earlier this month.

After his death in 2003, many people brought up his rape. Although the criminal case was dismissed after his prosecutor refused to testify, he later settled a civil suit with her.

Gale King interviews Lisa Leslie and brings up Kobe Bryant’s rape case

Gale King recently interviewed a retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie about her relationship with Kobe for CBS This Morning. The following clip was posted on Twitter and has gone viral since then.

Lisa Leslie’s answer to Gale King

“It is not at all complicated for me,” Leslie replies in the interview. “I have never seen him be someone who hurts a woman or is aggressive this way. It’s just not the person I know. ”

“But Lisa, you wouldn’t see it,” King says to Leslie. “As his friend, you wouldn’t see it.”

Snoop Dog scolds Gale on Instagram

In the video, Snoop said: “Gayle King, out of your own pocket for it. Get out of your pocket. What do you get from it? I swear to God we’re the worst. We are the worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Aren’t you staying with Oprah (Winfrey)? Why are you attacking us We, your people. You don’t come to King (producer) Harvey Weinstein and ask them stupid questions. I’m sick of you. ”

“How dare you tarnish my mother-in-law’s reputation, punk mother-in-law?” He added. “Respect the family and pull back, bitch, before we get you.”

Ouch.

Allow me to add that he was not the only one who was upset.

Go and tell them 50.

Snoop Dog then comes for Oprah Winfrey.

Snoop wrote his title: “We are waiting. When. Or is it just black people who want to interview you and try to tarnish your reputation for allegations? Fuck both heels on behalf of all the bitches you don’t have with us. Gayle and Oprah were totally crappy, so fuck you and your superpowers, FDHBitch. “

“We are waiting. Gayle. When will the interview be broadcast?”

“W. T. F. Is this another one that is now adding up? You are not with us @Lilduval Swap this bitch. “

“Did that fake ass Micheal Jackson shit to tarnish his name with the lying ass kids, and here she is with a well-known rapist who smiles and laughs. Fuck you and Gayle. Free bill Cosby. “

Twitter Stans Snoop Dog for defending Kobe Bryant

EVERYONE I mean, EVERY disrespect for Kobe is treated with the same energy that Snoop Dog gives Gayle BITCH

– 🥱💤 (@Hoodrichdrell) February 6, 2020

Snoop Dog is on the move, but I can’t blame him for talking about the dead so disrespectfully

– Celeste ❣️ (@celestelestee) February 6, 2020

“Free Bill Cosby” writes Snoop Dog and Twitter does NOT

“Snoop Dog said” free Bill Cosby “and you laugh with it ???”

“Snoop Dog said Bill Cosby is free ?!”

“They don’t realize that people who call black people for wrongdoing are not attacks on black culture.” Do you agree?

I feel you and I agree. How people drag Gayle, especially Snoop Dog, is FALSE. Don’t they realize that people who call black people for wrongdoing are not attacks on black culture? Snoop even said free Bill Cosby? No way

– Naafiah (@ Naafiah4) February 6, 2020

Fans call Snoop Dog Anti-Black Women and The Backlash is Real

Snoop Dog is called anti-black and black women are not particularly happy with its behavior.

They also support Snoop Dog for comments like this Lmaooo that I can’t relate to backward mentalities that are so anti-black women that I hate you soooo much

– Lanae (@ jasontodzz), February 6, 2020

Or his language.

Snoop Dog, I understand why you’re upset with Gayle, but you’re absolutely wrong because you threatened her! How would you feel if it were your mother and someone threatened her? You could do better! When I listened to what you said to her, that shit scared me. Do it better, brother!

– fifty-five (@Fleann) February 6, 2020

Or his last sentence “Free Bill Cosby”.

It was an in-depth interview about his life, not an attack. I never liked Snoop Dog and now I have more reason. Are there really people who believe that all these people are lying about Bill?

– Naafiah (@ Naafiah4) February 6, 2020