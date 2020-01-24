How does James Corden hit these high notes on “Carpool Karaoke”? By not driving.

Fans of the popular show were outraged when a Twitter user uploaded a video of Corden on Wednesday along with Justin Bieber, who was shooting a karaoke rideshare segment in Los Angeles.

Corden was at the wheel in his black Range Rover pulled by a truck.

“I saw James Corden and Justin Bieber shoot carpool karaoke, and that’s why I have trust problems – he doesn’t even drive!” Wrote Twitter user Zoli Honey.

The short clip was viewed more than 11 million times as of Thursday evening.

Some social media fans were disappointed that Corden had fooled his viewers. Others were happy that the late night host put the safety of his crew first.

“Who thought James was driving the car all the time talking and singing?” A fan tweeted.

“I saw his eyes on the street 30% of the time James was on the road. I was wondering how it didn’t crash. I’m actually feeling better now. “

Another Twitter user joked: “I always respected James Corden because he could concentrate on driving and singing at the same time.

“But now I feel cheated. Even the Amigos, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama and the rest were just a lie. “

The Late Late Show later responded to the Internet frenzy on Thursday.

“James always rides the carpool during karaoke,” said a statement.

“In the rare cases where there is a stunt component and the manufacturers feel that driving is unsafe, we will use a rig.”