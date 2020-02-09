Fans are annoyed by the “ridiculous” decision to strike Man City against West Ham while the sun is shining in Manchester, although Storm Ciara fears – The Sun.

FOOTBALL fans are concerned that Man City’s game against West Ham due to Storm Ciara has ended after the sun has broken and conditions have improved significantly.

Citizens were supposed to face the Hammers at 4:30 p.m. in the Etihad, but around 11:00 a.m. the decision was made to postpone the clash because of “extreme and escalating weather conditions”.

1

The clash between Manchester City and West Ham was canceled to the great anger of the fans. Credit: Jon Super

But the weather did the opposite of escalation when the sun appeared.

To make things even more frustrating, Sheffield United’s home game against Crystal Palace was allowed to continue, although the game had started more than two hours earlier.

The city is now in chaos when trying to crowd out the match against West Ham, as it is already involved in eight games from February 22nd to March 14th.

They are not only preparing for the Champions League fight against Real Madrid, but are also preparing for the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa on March 1st.

So it’s understandable why city fans tweeted their rage that the East London team’s encounter was so early this afternoon.

A supporter turned to the sun that was just setting and tweeted: “Wonderful weather in Manchester. Typical city.”

Another fan added incredulously: “Suns out now in Manchester. Ridiculous how this Citeh is doing.”

A third simply said, “Suns out in Manchester.”

One joked: “I think someone has @ManCity behind them – and I’m only 20 minutes from the floor.

I think someone has @ManCity behind them – and I’m only 20 minutes from the ground

Just about to close my blinds because the sun is so bright through the windows – while I watch the bloody escape into the country …

No wind, no rain, just like a Diana Ross song ….. # mcfc pic.twitter.com/g5QlxxQkZC

– Lee T (@ mcfcman66), February 9, 2020

“I am just about to close my blinds because the sun is so bright through the windows – while I watch the bloody escape into the country … No wind, no rain, just like a Diana Ross song …”

Another joked about the weather and said: “Wow, this weather in Manchester !!!!! It is absolutely beautiful when the sun shines under a blue sky and they turn off the @ManCitygame !!! Should have asked VAR @SkySportsPL.”

Another vented: “Moved too early !!!! Sun is shining now!”

Pep Guardiola doesn’t come out of the cabin for 45 minutes, but claims Manchester City “played well” in a defeat at Tottenham

