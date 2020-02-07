Fanna has problems, Sonny takes time with Mike and Lucas begins to remember

FAnna is in trouble on the way when Peter comes between them in the general hospital. Credit: ABC

General hospital spoilers for the aftermath of ABC soap next week promise that there will be a lot more drama ahead. Since the shows are almost caught up after the delays in the impeachment process, sweeping campaigns are underway.

The brewing of a mob war, a couple struggling for their lives, and the secrets of a bubbling pot will make the next week in Port Charles too beautiful to miss.

The state of Lucas drives Brad upset

This week Lucas (Ryan Carnes) wakes up from his coma. It’s been a few weeks since the car accident that Julian (William deVry) set in motion almost killed his son. Now Brad (Parry Shen) is concerned that his husband remembers the truth he said.

If you thought Brad was going mad at Nelle (Chloe Lanier) in town, you haven’t seen anything yet. Things will change quickly. Lucas won’t immediately remember everything, but he will have flashbacks in the coming days.

Sonny has a lot to do

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is concerned not only with an attack on his territory and the life of his family, but also with the realization that spending time with Mike (Max Gail) is precious. After the shootout caused him to miss his appointment, Sonny is angry and frustrated.

Now that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Sonny had words, steps are being taken. A mob war is in full swing and rumor has it that Laura (Genius Francis) will not be the only one injured in the shootout.

Fanna falls apart

Finn (Michael Easton) spoke to Sam (Kelly Monaco) about his problems with Anna (Finola Hughes). Peter (Wes Ramsey) is a massive argument between them. Finn thinks he is guilty and Anna knows he is too.

Finn will seek help from Robert (Tristan Rogers) to protect his wife. General Hospital teased a partnership between these two and it looks like it is happening.

Wait until mid-week to visit Robert Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) while in town.

When February is in full swing, there will be a lot going on in Port Charles. With all the surprises waiting for you, General Hospital fans should look forward to a long and bumpy ride.

General Hospital airs ABC on weekdays.