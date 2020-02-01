Fanatics Super Bowl party is a tribute to Kobe Bryant

The annual Fanatics party in the Super Bowl served as a star-studded tribute to Kobe Bryant on Saturday afternoon. Shaquille O’Neal gave an emotional speech in memory of his deceased teammate and the host of the party Michael Rubin issued 1500 Bryant jerseys to everyone in the crowd.

Post Malone closed the bash by performing in a Bryant shirt himself, and Kevin Hart also made a hearty toast from the stage in honor of the NBA star who died tragically on January 26.

With rain in the forecast, the glitzy party was quickly moved from the Mondrian South Beach pool to a luxury tent in the Loews in just 24 hours where the A-list NFL Commissioners event had been held the night before. As the rain came down, the bash went away without any problems, and guests were Jay Z, Swizz Beatz (who was also a DJ), Aaron Judge, Emily Ratajkowski, Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, CC Sabathia, Tiki Barber and Dwayne Wade.

The Chainsmokers and Migos also performed. Migos’ member Offset was in good shape after he had been involved in a skirmish in a strip club in Miami the day before when a reveler seemed to splash his wife Cardi B with Champagne, page six reported. He and Cardi B had performed together in Liv before the alleged incident occurred in Booby Trap on the River. But Offset appeared cheerful when he played the Fanatics performance with his crew with diamond-inlaid glasses and showing off an equally shiny grill. Cardi B played the same party in Atlanta a year ago.

During Shaq’s speech, he urged the crowd: “Set up 2-4 for Kobe one last time.” Among the fans of the Fanatics jerseys in the crowd were former Yankees star Johnny Damon and Beatz.

