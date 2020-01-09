Fan recreates the iconic map of Silent Hill Cafe using the Unreal Engine

Loading...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6ugunn3-NQ [/ embed]

Fans of the Silent Hill franchise have stayed in the balance if Konami ever takes up the series again. As Capcom releases several Resident Evil remakes that revive the old school survival horror fun while significantly improving the graphics and game mechanics, many fans hope that Konami will follow the successful trend with the original Team Silent works ,

While there was no news other than rumors about Silent Hill giving fans a new experience again, fans quickly share their artwork and discussions about the franchise online. One fan in particular decided to present his work on replicating the Cafe card from Silent Hill’s original video game.

The cafe is introduced at the start of the game and is relatively small, which probably made it easier to remake the level. With the Unreal Engine, the map looks incredible and is praised online by fans. Given the high praise what a fan could do in his spare time, we are probably wondering what a remake of Silent Hill could have been like if Konami had put the work and commitment into the project.

For those who may need a refresher, the cafe scene was shown in Silent Hill, where Harry wakes up with a policeman named Cybil Bennett. With an apparently deserted city where a multitude of grotesque creatures roam, the players go in search of Harry’s missing daughter Cheryl.

There is currently no official Konami Silent Hill project in progress. With that in mind, watch the video of the fan remake posted above and some screenshots taken below.

