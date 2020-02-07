Fan attacks AEW’s MJF during this week’s Dynamite episode

Statements made during an interview can be misunderstood. Just ask AEW’s MJF who was attacked by a fan. The attack was a result of something he said during an interview. This may sound ridiculous, but let’s examine what happened as a result of Dynamite this week.

Interview about Busted Open Radio is incorrectly recorded

WTF was that ?? A fan attacked MJF lol #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT

pic.twitter.com/lGjQKv9ECI

– Meli (@ AnaMelissa15), February 6, 2020

MJF spoke about the upcoming event in which Cody Rhodes received lashes on Dynamite during an interview with Busted Open Radio. Unfortunately, he also made the statement that fans could skip the guardrail and approach him. A fan took this seriously and the incident in question occurred.

with knee pads? Kayfabe brother.

– Cdubb (@ cdubb559) February 6, 2020

Interestingly, some fans believe that the incident was not real. In fact, one person indicated that the “attacker” was wearing knee pads. After reviewing the footage, it appears that the man in question is actually wearing it. Could it be a conveniently placed wrestler to make AEW better known?

Other incidents involving fan attacks

MJF is not the first wrestler to be attacked at a wrestling event and is unlikely to be the last. Not even famous wrestling veterans are safe, just ask Bret Hart.

During his speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony, Bret was attacked by a crazy fan. The fan jumped into the ring and attacked Hart while Natalya tried to protect her uncle. Fortunately, security forces and nearby wrestlers were on the ball, jumping to defend it.

Chris Jericho is another wrestler who has been attacked. Although he is currently under contract with AEW, he has been under contract with WWE the longest. During his stay, he made an anti-Canadian promo that attacked him after he was shot.

According to bystanders, fans shouted abuse at Jericho when he tried to get to his car. While he was pretty calm with the whole situation, things hit the fan when the fan spat on him. Chris Jericho snapped shortly afterwards and it became a real brawl.

Fans looking for attention

In addition to Chris Jericho, there was also a crazy incident during a ladder game between Eddie Guerrero and Rob van Dam. As Eddie climbed the ladder, a fan pushed the ladder over. The Latino Heat Wrestler didn’t take that well and adorned him almost instantly. The man was then taken away by security. On the other hand, Van Dam could do nothing but look at the situation and be terribly confused. The fan in question would later boast with his friends that he was beaten by Eddie Guerrero.

Even someone as loved as The Undertaker is not safe from fan attacks. A crazy fan jumped into the ring with him. Instead of approaching Eddie and Chris, he calmly pushed him out of the way until security could get him out of the way. You have to admire your reluctance in this situation. In other words, some fans take things to a completely different level.