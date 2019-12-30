Famous people who died in 2019 – The Reporter

Loading...

Dozens of notable people from around the world died in 2019. They came from all corners and areas of life.

Here are their stories.

Daryl Dragon, 76: The "Captain" with the captain's cap and Tennille joined the then wife Toni Tennille in several easy-to-hear hits; January 2

Bob Einstein, 76: The actor and comedian appeared on several television shows and gained fame for his double character, Super Dave Osborne; January 2

Blake Nordstrom, 58: The lifelong president of Nordstrom, the luxury department store chain, was the public image of the company; January 2

Gene Okerlund, 76: The famous wrestling announcer specialized in interviewing the biggest and loudest professional wrestlers in the business; January 2

Kelleher grass, 87: The CEO of Southwest Airlines has long helped the company revolutionize air travel by virtually inventing the low-cost and low-cost airline; January 3

John Bogle, 89: The founder of Vanguard Group proselytized on behalf of patients, long-term investments in a diversified group of well-managed companies; January 15

Carol Channing, 97: Three-time award-winning musical comedy star Tony was best known for playing Dolly in "Hello, Dolly!" On Broadway and beyond; January 15

John coughlin, 33: The former figure skater was a two-pair national champion who later became a coach and television presenter; January 18

Chris Brown, 48: The former professional surfer won several titles and competed in Mavericks, among other notable tournaments; January 19

Tony Mendez, 78: The former CIA officer organized the rescue in 1980 of six American diplomats from Iran and was played by Ben Affleck in the Oscar-winning film "Argo"; January 19

Florence Knoll Bassett, 101: The influential architect and designer changed the appearance of corporate offices with a concept of "total design" through open floor plans and aesthetic simplicity; January 25

Alan Canter, 82: The former restaurant owner owned Canter Deli, an emblematic restaurant in Los Angeles; January 25

Michel Legrand, 86: The French composer had more than 200 credits on screen and won the Oscars for "The Thomas Crown Affair", "Summer of ’42" and "Yentl"; 26 of January

James Ingram, 66: The Grammy-winning singer was a duet master with other important artists; January 29

Wade wilson60; The former NFL quarterback played for 17 seasons and served as quarterback coach for the Dallas Cowboys; February 1st

Kristoff St. John52; The actor was best known for his lifelong role in "The Young and the Restless"; February 3rd

John Dingell Jr., 92: The Michigan legislator was the oldest member of Congress in the history of the United States; February 7th

Albert finney, 82: The acclaimed British actor starred in dozens of films and was nominated for an Oscar five times; February 7th

Frank Robinson, 83: The Baseball Hall of Fame member had a historic career and made history by becoming the first MLB African-American manager, with the Cleveland Indians; February 7th

Jan-Michael Vincent, 74: The film and television actor was best known for playing the lead role in the 1980 series "Airwolf"; Feb. 10

Lyndon LaRouche Jr., 96: The political activist who ran for president eight times built a global follow-up based on conspiracy, economic ruin, anti-Semitism and racism theories; February 12

Lee Radziwill, 85: The younger sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis had a varied career as a fashion appraiser, interior decorator and actress; February 15

George Mendonsa, 95: The former Navy sailor gained fame after being photographed kissing a nurse on V-J Day in New York in 1945; February 17th

Karl Lagerfeld, 85: The fashion designer was the creative director of Chanel for a long time and dressed celebrities like Princess Diana and Claudia Schiffer; February 19th

Don Newcombe, 92: The MLB pitcher was a star for the Brooklyn Dodgers and won the Rookie of the Year, MVP and Cy Young awards; February 19th

Jackie shane78; The black transgender soul singer moved to Toronto in the 1960s and filled nightclubs for years with her electrifying shows; February 21st

Peter Tork77: The blues and folk musician who became a sensation of music and television as a member of the Monkees; February 21st

Stanley Donen, 94: The former dancer became an acclaimed director who directed some of Hollywood's best musicals, including "Singin & # 39; in the Rain", "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "On the Town"; February 22

Clark Gable III, 30: The aspiring actor presented several seasons of the reality show "Cheaters", but was best known as the grandson of actor Clark Gable; February 22

Katherine Helmond, 89: The Emmy-nominated actress was best known for her roles in "Soap" and "Who’s the Boss?"; 23 of February

Edward Nixon, 88: President Richard Nixon's younger brother was an active participant in his brother's presidential library in Yorba Linda; February 27

Andre Previn, 89: The musical polymath began composing for Hollywood at age 16 and won 4 Oscars, and had additional careers as a jazz piano phenomenon and symphonic director; February 28th

Janice Freeman, 33: The singer was a contestant in season 13 of the reality show "The Voice"; March 2

King Kong Bundy, 61: The wrestler rose to fame as a rival of WWF champion Hulk Hogan in the mid-1980s; March 4

Keith Flint, 49: The British musician sang the lead voice of The Prodigy in hits like "Firestarter" and "Breathe"; March 4

Luke Perry, 52: The lifelong actor was best known for his roles in "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Riverdale"; March 4

Hal blaine, 90: The legendary drummer acted on dozens of successful albums during the 60s and 70s as a member of "Wrecking Crew," the elite squad of Hollywood studio musicians; March 11th

Frank Cali, 53: The reputed head of the Gambino criminal family made him a figure of influence and power in both New York and Sicily; March 11th

Birch bayh, 91: The former Indiana senator was the author of two constitutional amendments, as well as the Title IX legislation that improved women's rights in classes and in sports fields; March 14

Dick dale, 81: The lifelong musician was a pioneer of surf rock and was known as the "King of the surf guitar"; March 16

Justin Carter, 35: The army veteran was a promising country singer; March 16

Bernie torme, 66: The veteran hard rock guitarist played with Ozzy Osbourne and Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan, as well as with his own solo bands; March 17

Kenneth To, 26: The record swimmer had his sights set on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics; March 18th

Scott Walker, 76: The American singer achieved massive success as a pop star in England, and then turned to avant-garde music; March 25th

Agnès Varda, 90: The Oscar-nominated filmmaker was called the "godmother of the French New Wave" for works that influenced directors such as Jean-Luc Godard and Alain Resnais; March 29

Tania Mallet, 77: The actress and model was best known for her role in the James Bond movie "Goldfinger"; March 30th

Nipsey Hussle, 33: The Grammy-nominated rap star was also an entrepreneur who owned and operated several businesses in Los Angeles; March 31st

Ernest "Fritz" Hollings, 97: The veteran legislator from South Carolina served as governor and later as senator for 38 years; 6 of April

Charles Van Doren, 93: The Ivy League scholar was a central figure in a response manipulation scandal after a career as a contestant on the "Twenty One" game show in the 1950s; April 9th

Ian Cognito, 60: The standing British comic was considered "a true rebel"; April 11

Georgia Engel, 70: The Emmy-nominated actress was best known for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Everybody Loves Raymond"; April 12th

John Havlicek, 79: The Basketball Hall of Fame guard won eight championships with the Boston Celtics; April 25th

Richard Place87; The former Indiana senator was a prominent voice in US foreign policy; 28th of April

John singleton, 51: The leading film producer, screenwriter and director was the youngest Oscar nominee to date for best director for "Boyz N the Hood"; April 29

Peter Mayhew, 74: The 7-foot-3-inch actor was best known for playing Chewbacca in seven "Star Wars" movies; May 2

Silver king, 51: The wrestling and wrestling star of WCW also appeared in the movie "Nacho Libre"; May 11

Peggy Lipton, 72: The award-winning actress was best known for her roles in "The Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks"; May 11

Doris day, 97: The beloved singer and actress, whose work in comedies and film musicals in the 1950s and 1960s turned her into a box office raffle, was later acclaimed for her work on animal welfare; May 13.

Tim Conway, 85: The Emmy-winning actor was best known for his hilarious work on "The Carol Burnett Show"; may 14

Grumpy Cat7: The famous cat on the Internet had millions of followers on social networks, appeared on several television shows and even had her own Christmas film Lifetime; may 14

Bob hawke, 89: The former Australian labor leader became a left-wing legislator and served as prime minister from 1983 to 1991; May 16

I.M. Pei102: The world-famous architect stood out for projects such as the glass pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland; May 16

Herman wouk103: The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer was known for novels such as "The Caine Mutiny", "The Winds of War" and "War and Memory"; may 17th

Niki Lauda, 70: the legendary racing driver was three times winner of the Formula One championship; May 20th

Claus von Bulow, 92: The Danish Socialite avoided a 30-year prison sentence in the 1980s after being tried and acquitted of trying to murder his wealthy wife; 25 of May

Bart Starr, 85: The NFL Hall of Fame member was a legendary quarterback who led the Green Bay Packers to five NFL championships; May 26

Bill buckner, 69: The Major League Baseball star was best known for a critical error in the 1986 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets; may 27th

Thad Cochran, 81: The former Mississippi senator urged more than $ 100 billion in funds to help Gulf Coast states recover from Hurricane Katrina; May 29

Leon Redbone, 69: The vaudeville singer and composer specialized in old school and music in the style of Tin Pan Alley; May 30

Dr. John, 77: The legendary New Orleans musician collaborated with numerous top-level rockers, won multiple Grammy Awards and was a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; June 6th

Bushwick bill, 52: The rapper was best known for his work with the Houston-based Geto Boys trio; June 9

Pat bowlen, 75: The former owner of the Denver Broncos was the most successful sports team owner in Colorado history; June 13th

Gloria Vanderbilt, 95: The famous heiress and artist reigned during the seventies and eighties as a pioneer of designer jeans; June 17

Judith Krantz, 91: The writer of romantic novels like "Scruples" and "Princess Daisy" captivated readers with her steamy stories about the rich and beautiful, selling millions of books; June 22nd

Manuel Real, 95: The long-standing US district judge disintegrated schools in Southern California in 1970; 1st of July.

Lee Iacocca, 94: The famous car executive put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in the 1960s and became a popular corporate hero when he resurrected Chrysler 20 years later; July 2nd

Johnson art, 90: The Emmy-winning actor, best known for his work in the comedy "Laugh-In," appeared on several television shows and did voice work for several cartoons; 3rd of July

Christopher Cline61: The coal magnate, who began working in the mines, was a self-made billionaire; July 4th

Cameron Boyce, 20: The actor was best known for his role as Cruella de Vil's teenage son in the Disney Channel franchise "Descendants"; July 6th

João Gilberto, 88: The Brazilian musician and composer was a giant of the bossa nova and is often credited with helping to develop the sound of the genre that brought Brazilian music to the world; July 6th

Rosie Ruiz, 66: The runner gained notoriety for being the first to cross the finish line of the 1980 Boston Marathon, but then was disqualified for cheating; July 8

H. Ross Perot, 89: The self-made billionaire in Texas founded Electronic Data Systems Corp. and twice ran for president as a stranger; July 9th

Tear torn, 88: The award-winning actor was known for many roles in theater, film and television, including "Men in Black" and "The Larry Sanders Show"; July 9th

Jerry Lawson, 75: The musician was the lead singer of the eclectic favorite cult chapel group Persuasions; July 10th

Pernell Whitaker, 55: The boxer, who won a gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics, was champion in four different divisions and was considered one of the best defensive fighters in history; July 14

John Paul Stevens, 99: The former Supreme Court judge defended the freedom and dignity of people, whether students, immigrants or prisoners; July 15

Rutger Hauer, 75: The Dutch actor, best known for his role in the 1982 sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," appeared in more than 100 films; July 19

Cesar Pelli, 92: The notable architect designed some of the tallest buildings in the world, including the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco; July 19

Paul Krassner, 87: The author was a political activist in the front line of the counterculture of the sixties and helped unite his group of pranksters by naming them Yippies; July 21

Russi Taylor, 75: The actress gave voice to Minnie Mouse for more than three decades; July 26

Nick Buoniconti, 78: The Professional Football Hall of Fame member was a member of the 1972 Miami Dolphins and then became a leader in the effort to cure paralysis; July 31st

Hal prince, 91: The Broadway legend, winner of a Tony, was a producer and director of theatrical hits such as "The Phantom of the Opera", "West Side Story" and "Fiddler on the Roof"; July 31st

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22: The offspring of the Kennedy family was the granddaughter of Ethel Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy; August 1

Toni Morrison, 88: The Nobel Prize was known for novels such as "Beloved", "Song of Solomon" and "The most blue eye"; August 5

Dango Nguyen, 48: The former firefighter was also an actor who appeared in "The Walking Dead"; August 10

Peter Fonda, 79: The Oscar-nominated actor was a member of a legendary Hollywood family and was best known for writing and starring in "Easy Rider"; August 16th

Kathleen White, 76: The former governor of Louisiana directed her status through Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath; August 18th

Celso Pina, 66: The Mexican musician was known as "the rebel of the accordion" for mixing eclectic styles with traditional Colombian cumbia; August 21

David Koch, 79: The billionaire entrepreneur was co-owner of the second largest private company in the United States and an activist who financed many conservative causes; August 23rd

Jessi Combs, 36: The racing driver conducted the television show "All Girls Garage" and appeared on several other programs; August 28

Valerie Harper, 80: The award-winning actress was best known for her roles in "Rhoda" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"; August 30th

LaShawn Daniels, 41: The Grammy-winning composer composed hits for singers like Beyonce and Lady Gaga; September 3

Kylie Rae Harris, 30: The singer was an emerging star of country music; 4th of September

Robert Mugabe, 95: The former leader of Zimbabwe took over the government after the white minority government ended in 1980, but was forced to resign in 2017; September 6

T. Boone Pickens, 91: The famous oil tycoon expanded his wealth through a series of corporate acquisition attempts and, later in life, became a defender of renewable energy; 11 of September

Eddie Money, 70: The rocker, who spent many years in the Bay Area, had several important successes in the 1970s and 1980s; September 13th

Azellia White106: The aviation pioneer was one of the nation's first black pilots; September 14

Ric Ocasek75; The musician was the lead singer of The Cars; September 15

Cokie Roberts, 75: the pioneer journalist covered the policy of NPR and ABC News; September, 17th

Suzanne whang, 56: The television personality was best known as the first host of "House Hunters"; September, 17th

Barron Hilton91; The hotel tycoon expanded his father's chain and was the founding owner of the American Football League; September 19th

Sid Haig, 80: The actor worked on dozens of films, but was best known for his role in the trilogy "House of 1000 Corpses"; September 21st

Carl Ruiz, 44: The famous chef owned several restaurants, including La Cubana in New York, and made frequent appearances on the Food Network; September 21st

Jacques Chirac, 86: The former president of France opposed the US invasion of Iraq in 2003; September 26

Jose jose, 71: The Mexican singer and songwriter was a musical icon throughout Latin America for more than 50 years; September 28

Jessye Norman, 74: The international opera star won four Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts and Honor of the Kennedy Center; September 30th

Barrie Masters, 63: The musician was the lead singer of Eddie and the Hot Rods; October 2nd

Kim Shattuck56; The singer and songwriter was a member of several bands, including the Muffs, the Pixies and the Pandoras; October 2nd

Diahann Carroll, 84: The pioneer actress, best known for her roles in "Julia" and "Dynasty" on television, also won a Tony Award and an Oscar nominee; 4th of October

Ginger Baker, 80: The legendary rock drummer was a member of Cream, among several other bands; October 5th

Rip taylor, 88: The crazy mustache comedian was a pillar of a television show in the 1970s; October 5th

Alexei Leonov, 85: the legendary Soviet cosmonaut became the first human to walk in space; October 11th

Robert Forster, 78: The lifelong movie and television star was known for many roles, including his Oscar-nominated role in "Jackie Brown"; October 11th

James Stern, 55: The black activist took control of one of the nation's largest neo-Nazi groups, and promised to dismantle it; October 11th

Harold bloom89; The author of "Anxiety of Influence" wrote more than 20 books and took pride in making academic subjects accessible to the general reader; October 14th

Sulli, 25: The former child actor from South Korea became a K-Pop star; October 14th

Elijah Cummings68; The former civil rights defender was a congressman from Maryland; October the 17th

Paul Barrere71; Musician was the guitarist and singer of the rock group Little Feat; October 26th

Robert Evans, 89: The legendary executive of the film produced "Chinatown" and "Urban Cowboy", among many films; October 26th

John conyers90; The long-time Detroit legislator was the black member of Congress with more years of service; October 27th

Kay Hagan, 66: The North Carolina legislator served as US senator. UU. From 2009 to 2015; October 28

John Witherspoon, 77: The actor and comedian was best known for his role in the "Friday" movies and his appearances on "Late Night With David Letterman"; October 29th

Walter Mercado, 88: The television astrologer was a star in the Latino media and an icon appreciated by gay people in most of the Spanish-speaking world; November 2

Brian Tarantina60; The actor was best known for his roles in "Gilmore Girls" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; November 2

Robert Norris, 90: The rancher and philanthropist was best known for being the original "Marlboro Man"; November 3

Laurel Griggs13; The Broadway actress also had several credits in television and film; November 5th

Jake Burton Carpenter, 65: The snowboard pioneer revolutionized sports and business; November 20

Goo Hara, 28: The K-Pop star was also a South Korean television celebrity; November 24

Harry morton, 38: The restaurant mogul was the son of the co-founder of the Hard Rock Cafe chain and grandson of Morton’s founder The Steakhouse; November 24

Godfrey Gao, 35: The former Louis Vuitton model also performed on several television programs in the Chinese language; November 27

Shelley Morrison, 83: The long-standing actress was best known for her role in "Will & Grace"; December 1st

Lil Bub, 8: The cat with the little tongue that stole the hearts of the Internet was a spokesperson for Animal Planet and helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for animals with special needs; December 2

René Auberjonois79; The prolific character actor was best known for his roles in the television shows "Benson" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and in the 1970 film "M.A.S.H."; December 8

WRLD juicetwenty-one; The rapper was a transmission giant and then climbed to the top of the charts with Sting's "Lucid Dreams" hit; December 8

Carroll Spinney, 85: The legendary puppeteer played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch in "Sesame Street" for almost 50 years; December 8

Paul Volcker, 92: The president of the Federal Reserve controlled US inflation in the 1980s and, decades later, inspired the harsh reforms of Wall Street in the wake of the global financial crisis; December 9

Pete Frates, 34: The former college baseball player suffered from ALS and became the inspiration for the viral Ice Bucket Challenge; December 9

Marie Fredriksson, 61: The Swedish singer had several solo hits before partnering with Per Gessle to form Roxette; December 9

Philip McKeon, 55: The actor was best known for his role as a child in the television show "Alice"; December 10

Danny Aiello, 86: The lifelong actor had many roles in the cinema and received an Oscar nomination for his role in "Do the Right Thing"; December 12th

Anna Karina, 79: French actress New Wave became a movie icon in the 1960s; December 14th

Baba Ram Dass, 88: The spiritual leader of the counterculture of the 1960s experimented with LSD, but was best known by the spiritual manual "Be Here Now"; December 22th

Jerry herman, 88: The award-winning theater legend was the composer of musicals such as "Hello, Dolly!", "Mame" and "La Cage aux Folles"; December 26

Don imus, 79: The radio star's long career was made and then undid with his acid tongue; December 27