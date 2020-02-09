Famous Italian soprano Mirella Freni dies at the age of 84 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

From her professional debut in Modena’s Teatro Municipale as Micaëla in Bizet’s “Carmen” on March 3, 1955, to her operafinal as Jeanne d’Arc in Tchaikovsky’s “The Maid of Orleans” at the Washington National Opera on April 11, 2005, Freni chose roles with care and caution.

While video became increasingly important in the second half of her career, she flourished because of her ability to make as expressive contact with viewers at home as with the “loggionisti” in the La Scala gallery.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2002, she reminded students during masterclasses that they should be wary to think only of the notes on the score.

“It’s not enough to have a nice voice,” she said. “It’s the depth of interpretation that is different. To be a gifted artist, you have to be able to interpret in a certain way. Last year I had a young Japanese singer, a lyrical soprano. Great. But it was just technology I said, “My darling, listen a minute. If you have a scene with your loved one and you have to tell him, I love you, you cry it out I LOVE YOU!”

Mirella Fregni was born on February 27, 1935 in Modena and changed the spelling of her stage name because she thought it would be easier to pronounce them.

Her aunt was the soprano Valentina Bartolomasi and the young Mirella had the same wet nurse as the baby boy who was born 7 1/2 months later and who would become Modena’s most famous singer: Luciano Pavarotti.

“You can see who has received all milk!” She once told author Fred Plotkin.

Their mothers worked in the same factory and Freni said they sometimes dressed young Mirella and Luciano in identical clothes. Freni had old photos as proof.

“There was a special place in the tobacco manufacturer where my mother and Luciano’s mother worked together,” she said. “When we were little, we stayed long. In the evening, when the moms were done with the work, they brought us home. “

Freni and Pavarotti traveled together to Mantua to study with the Italian composer and teacher Ettore Campogalliani, who also taught at Tebaldi, Renata Scotto and Carlo Bergonzi. Two years before his death in 2007, Pavarotti called Freni “a colossal, beautiful artist and person.”

After her debut at the age of 20, she married her teacher, the pianist and conductor Leone Magiera, in 1955. She took a break after marriage to start a family and resumed her career in 1958 as Mimi the Teatro. Region in Turin, Italy.

Freni drew attention to the English Glyndebourne Festival, where she sang Zerlina alongside Joan Sutherland’s Donna Anna in a staging of Mozart’s’ Don Giovanni ‘and Adina two years later in a Franco Zeffirelli production of Donizetti’s’ Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love). “

She debuted at the Royal Opera of London on May 10, 1961, as Nannetta in Verdi’s “Falstaff” and in Teatro alla Scala in Milan as Mimi on January 31, 1963, with Herbert von Karajan conducting in the premiere of the Zeffirelli staging. Karajan would become an important supporter of the Italian singer.

He and Freni left a rich recorded legacy with ‘La Bohème’, Puccini’s ‘Madama Butterfly’ and Verdi’s ‘Aida’, ‘Don Carlo’ and ‘Otello’. Notable recordings of Freni with other conductors are Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’ with Lamberto Gardelli, “Simon Boccanegra” with Claudio Abbado and “Falstaff” with Georg Solti.

Remarkable videos from her career are the films of Jean-Pierre Ponnelle about “Madama Butterfly” and “Le nozze di Figaro (The marriage of Figaro)” by Mozart, and the production of John Dexter of “Don Carlo” with Freni as Elisabetta.

But she chose never to sing a complete “Butterfly” on stage, even though she played the third act at a 1991 gala; she rejected Karajan’s temptation to sing the title role in “Turandot” and limited a full performance of “Tosca” by Puccini to a recording.

She and Gianni Raimondi made their Met debut on the same evening in a performance led by Fausto Cleva.

“Beautiful to look at, an actress of simple naturalness and overwhelming intelligence, she used voice and gesture to create a Mimi of delightful femininity and grace,” wrote Alan Rich in the New York Herald Tribune.

After an absence on American stages, according to some caused by the tax issues that had entangled many singers, she returned with the tour of the Paris Opera in 1976 and gave memorable performances in the Met playing the roles of Marguerite in Gounod’s “Faust” and Susanna under the baton of Solti.

“Mirella Freni was one of the greatest sopranos ever to sing on the Met’s stage,” said Peter Gelb, general manager of the Metropolitan Opera, Sunday. “During a career in Met that spanned four decades, Mirella was the perfect heroine of Puccini and Verdi, always singing with beauty and grace and breaking the hearts of our audience with her moving performances. If there was an opera hall of fame, it would be unanimously recorded in the first vote. “

Freni expanded her repertoire late in her career, including verismo roles such as Cilea’s “Adriana Lecouvreur” and Giordano’s “Fedora”. At the age of 54 she joined Pavarotti for delightful performances by the young lovers of “La Bohème” in the Met debut by conductor Carlos Kleiber.

She and Magiera divorced in 1977. Freni married the famous Bulgarian bass Nicolai Ghiaurov in 1980. The relationship led Freni to explore the Russian roles.

Freni, always a passionate football fan, said there was tension between men and women when Italy played Bulgaria in the 1994 semi-finals. They banished Ghiaurov to another part of the house.

“If you stay in the living room, I will go to the bedroom,” she said.

Ghiaurov died in 2004. The following year, Freni returned to the Met for a farewell gala. After that performance, she refused repeated requests to return to the stage.

“I say,” Sorry, I’m busy, “she told the AP prior to the Met-gala on May 15, 2005, that she would be her farewell concert.” If I said “yes,” I could sing every day – every day. Terrible. I want to live a normal life. I now have time for myself, I have time for my family, I have time for my garden. “

For the rest of her life she gave master classes and lived in Modena.

“She will still live with us here, where she was born and chose to live, where she has taught so much and taught talented young people from around the world,” said Modena Mayor Gian Carlo Muzzarelli.

Freni is survived by her daughter, Micaela Magiera, author of a book about the life of her mother and Pavarotti, “La Bimba sotto il pianoforte (The little girl under the piano)”; stepson Vladimir Ghiaurov, a conductor; stepdaughter Elena Ghiaurov, an actress; two grandchildren; and sister Marta.

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press