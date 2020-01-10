Family throwing foot AFL stars during bush fire

Loading...

AFL players and clubs continue to participate in Carlton’s fundraisers, which aim to raise $ 100,000 through a variety of means. Vescio’s teammate Tayla Harris has already raised $ 8,000 through an online auction of her soccer shoes.

Essendon’s Dyson Heppell, who grew up in Gippsland, raised nearly $ 300,000 after promising to cut off his dreadlocks for the appeal. The bomber skipper now has a shaved head when he describes the situation of the communities affected by fire as heartbreaking.

Adelaide and Port Adelaide also announced that they will play a T20 game with football players and cricketers at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, February 2. The T20 showdown for Bushfire Aid will include Australian cricketer Travis Head and the stars of Crows and Power.

Players from all clubs are now supporting the Victoria vs All Stars game, which will be played on February 28 at Marvel Stadium.

All Stars coach John Longmire said he didn’t hesitate when asked if he wanted to play, even though his talent only required him to bring the players down in the race.

“I don’t think there are many people across the country who haven’t been touched or who know someone who has been touched in some way by the bushfires,” said Longmire.

“I’m no different from everyone else, so I’m happy to be able to play a small role in helping.”