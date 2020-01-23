Family Support Services post-fire update

After a devastating fire destroyed most of the Family Support Services in the city center last weekend, the organization is doing everything to get it back up and running.

We are grateful for the support since our fire on Sunday. We have lost so much, but we are grateful and feel blessed. We will continue to serve the 25,000 people a year who need us. Since the fire on Sunday, employees and the board have been working on resuming services at temporary locations. Every department at FSS was devastated, and our main goal is to build the departments and serve customers quickly. Our Safe House has not been damaged as it is in a remote location – but the Safe House staff have taken care of all the phone calls and temporary housing for our Crisis Services department.

During the reconstruction, FSS will operate at various locations in Amarillo. Existing hotlines will also be restored and new telephone numbers will be set up for those who need services.

Veterans Resource Center

The Veterans Resource Center is moving to the second floor of the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, 200 S Tyler, and will be operational again next week.

phone numbers

Main line 806.342.2500

Crisis hotline 806.374.5433

Behavioral Health (consultation) 806.231.5549 or by email at bhughes@fss-ama.org

Information and donations 806.236.3011 or by email to jcampbell@fss-ama.org

donate

Several funds have been set up for donations so that FSS can continue to operate:

Amarillo National Bank – FSS Fire Brigade Fund

Happy State Bank – Family Support Services Fire Relief Fund

Bank of America – Family Support Services account for fire recovery

Donations are accepted personally, as each branch of these banks or a check by post to P.O. Box 31150, Amarillo, TX 79120.

If you want to donate online, you can go directly to fss-ama.org.

According to the FSS, they are overwhelmed by the amount of support the community offers, and it is most appreciated that they operate from temporary locations and resume operations as soon as possible. At this point, they mostly need donations.