Family responds to Rocky Johnson funeral, Vince Alter's WWE Policy

Despite social media outrage, the Rocky Johnson family did not seem to take Vince McMahon’s antics to heart during the funeral. Vince McMahon has also changed a WWE policy.

Rocky Johnson Family Not Upset By Vince McMahon, Pat Patterson

While some left Rocky Johnson’s funeral because of the antics of Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson, the family was not one of them.

According to a report by Devon Nicholson, the family believed that McMahon just wanted to “stay in character”.

“(Al Rosen) told me that no one in the family was offended,” said Nicholson. “Vince is a character and he was joking. The family was not offended. “

A previous social media post by superstar Billy Graham had pointed out that Patterson was scolding himself and even referring to Johnson negatively.

Patterson and Johnson were former tag team champions in the regional pro-wrestling scene.

Others also noticed that the preacher was talking about pro-wrestling, which triggered McMahon and Patterson.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said nothing publicly about the ordeal. If the Johnson family were happy with it, it would appear to include the former WWE superstar.

Nicholson shared a message from Harry Smith, the son of The British Bulldog, saying, “Vince and Pat were both really weird, or they were drunk, or probably a bit of both.”

He added that Vince “strutted on and off the stage like cutting a promo.”

WWE changes policy in the wake of the AEW news

All Elite Wrestling will stay with TNT until 2023 with a new deal. The promotion will also be extended to the WarnerMedia channel, and the WWE has achieved this.

According to a Wrestling News report, Vince McMahon has changed his stance because AEW appears to be competing with the WWE.

“The boys do more and are not afraid to ask for a break as they used to,” the report said. “We know that these contracts are not guaranteed like WCW, but Vince is more accommodating these days because he wants to keep everyone happy. The wall was torn down.

“Some people get more money with a better schedule. We have to thank AEW for that, so I want to thank AEW for being there. “

Many of the wrestlers who left WWE for AEW cited the schedule as the main reason. This shows that the WWE takes note of the problem.

“We have changed the overall pay scale for everyone in wrestling, which is great,” said Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, a key player in founding AEW, in an earlier interview. “Many of our friends get paid and make money for the first time in their careers. It feels good, it feels great.”