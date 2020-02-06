Family pays tribute when Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died on Wednesday at the age of 103. The actor, known for his chased appearance, was arguably the top star in Tinseltown’s post-war era.

Kirk Douglas as Spartacus

The actor in demand was in over 80 films. Douglas has played roles such as “Champion”, “Evil and the Beautiful”, “Lust for Life” and “Spartacus” and has been a household name for decades. He was awarded an honorary Oscar in 1996.

His son, the Oscar-winning actor, director and producer Michael Douglas, announced Kirk’s death in the following Facebook post

My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden age, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in set a standard that we all do should strive for.

But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Kirk’s life was well lived and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who worked for the public and brought peace to the planet.

Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.

Posted by Michael Douglas on Wednesday February 5, 2020

Michael Douglas’ wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, also paid tribute to her father-in-law. Her Instagram post included a picture of the actor at an advanced age.

“To my darling Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life. I miss you now. Sleep well … ”Zeta-Jones wrote in the post below.

Kirk Douglas’ Jewish roots

Kirk Douglas was born Issur Danielovitch Demsky in Amsterdam, New York. The Hollywood legend was the son of Russian-Jewish immigrants. Given the day’s economic situation, Kirk went to work at a young age to support his family, which included his six siblings.

This self-made man paid his way through St. Lawrence University by working as a caretaker before starting his professional acting career.

Watch the video below to remember this great Hollywood icon. Rest in eternal peace, Kirk Douglas.

