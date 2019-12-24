Family of three sold after fire in New Brunswick: Red Cross – New Brunswick

Published on December 24th, 2019 at 9:14 am
Three people in northwest New Brunswick lost their apartment in a fire on Monday evening.
The fire was reported at 6 p.m. in the village of Notre Dame de Lourdes, NB, 37 kilometers southwest of Edmundston.
A fire broke out in a free-standing shed connected to the house, according to a press release from the Canadian Red Cross.
The fire quickly spread to the house. No injuries were reported.
The couple and an adult son are now living with a relative.
The Red Cross helps with the procurement of emergency food, as the family expects additional help from their insurance company.
