Family of three sold after fire in New Brunswick: Red Cross – New Brunswick

Three people in northwest New Brunswick lost their apartment in a fire on Monday evening.

The fire was reported at 6 p.m. in the village of Notre Dame de Lourdes, NB, 37 kilometers southwest of Edmundston.

A fire broke out in a free-standing shed connected to the house, according to a press release from the Canadian Red Cross.

The fire quickly spread to the house. No injuries were reported.

The couple and an adult son are now living with a relative.

The Red Cross helps with the procurement of emergency food, as the family expects additional help from their insurance company.

