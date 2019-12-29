Family of six displaced by fire in central New Brunswick – New Brunswick

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

December 29, 2019

A fire on Sunday morning drove a family of six out of their home in central New Brunswick.

The flame severely damaged a bungalow on Highway 8 near the rural community of McGivney, NB, about 40 kilometers north of Fredericton.

The couple and four children between the ages of four and 17 were supported by the Canadian Red Cross with emergency shelters, food, clothing and other essentials.

Red Cross volunteers also provided comfort toys for the younger children.

There were no injuries from the fire.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

