The family of 19-year-old British motorcyclist Harry Dunn, who was murdered in England last summer after a collision with a Volvo SUV driven by the American Anne Sacoolas, demands to know if their son’s alleged murderer was a spy.

Sacoolas has been described as a “spy woman” because of her husband’s work at the Royal Air Force Croughton intelligence base in rural England, where she and her family were based when the accident occurred. But British media have now reported that she also had a CIA background and that perhaps her husband had been better than the intelligence community.

New reports now suggest that Sacoolas is protected by the US state because of its own potential intelligence background, not her husband’s. She was kicked out of the country after initially cooperating with the British police on the accident, accusing her of driving her Volvo SUV directly on the wrong side of the road in Dunn’s Kawasaki engine.

US government sources told the Mail on Sunday that Sacoolas was “inactive” in the UK, although a security source added, “You never really leave the CIA.” (Sacoolas lawyers did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast.)

In December, the British prosecutor accused Sacoolas of causing Dunn’s death by “dangerous driving.” The van Dunn family fought to extradite Sacoolas for indictments in the UK, but the State Department insisted on its refusal to transfer her. .

President Donald Trump even arranged a secret meeting between the family and Sacoolas last year when they were in the US to draw attention to the matter in an effort to settle things on American soil. The family said instead that they were “ambushed” and refused to meet her anywhere but on British soil.

Charlotte Charles, Dunn’s mother, said she and her family are “full of anger” for the way they have been treated by the British government, which they believe was complicit in protecting Sacoolas from persecution.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously received applause for dealing directly with Trump, but now Dunn’s family members have criticized him for allegedly working to protect the alleged former spy as a favor for the Trump government.

“How can they do this to us?” Dunn’s mother Charles said Sunday. “We have plunged ourselves into building relationships with the government despite the terrible way they treated us. We believe in giving people a second chance. But I am furious today and my family is full of anger. “

Charles also told the Mail on Sunday that things ‘started to fall into place’.

“We also found it impossible to find out why the US government behaved lawlessly in harboring Anne Sacoolas,” Charles said. “But nobody is above the law. Whether you are a CIA officer, a diplomat or someone else, the Vienna Convention states that you must abide by the rules and regulations of the host country. “

Family spokesperson Radd Seiger confirmed to The Daily Beast that he had asked British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to investigate why it was not told that Sacoolas may have had a history as a CIA officer.

Seiger said in a statement on Sunday that “it was high time that the nation could see with complete transparency whether the government gave priority to protecting the identity of the Sacoolas family over the welfare and rights of Harry’s family.”

The family now wonders who was aware of the alleged status of Sacoolas and whether they really work to extradite it, as foreign employees have suggested. “To this day, the family has seen no evidence that the UK has indeed raised such objections,” Seiger said. “And indeed afraid they waved her to the airport.”

