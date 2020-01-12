THROUGH THE STATE. NICHOLE: 10 YEARS AFTER A RUTLAND TEENAGE KILLED IN AN EARTHQUAKE DURING A JOURNEY TO HAITI, HER FAMILY KEEP HER LAST WISH LIVE. SINCE THE DEATH OF BRITTANY GENGEL, HIS PARENTS HAVE CHANNELED THE SPIRIT OF THEIR GIRL AS AN INSPIRATION. THEY HAVE CREATED A FOUNDATION IN HIS NAME AND OPENED AN ORPHANAGE IN HAITI. TODAY, ALMOST A DECADE LATER, AS BRIT HELPS THE COMMUNITY RETURN HOME AT A GIVEN WORKSTER OFFICE FILLED WITH SUPPLIES. >> WE ARE JUST GRATEFL TO EVERYONE WHO HELPS US, BECAUSE MORE PEOPLE HELP US, MEANS WE CAN HELP MORE IN HAITI, AND WE ARE REALLY VERY BIG. NICHOLE: BEING LIKE BRIT HOSTED THEIR FIRST OPEN HO

Be Like Brit: family keeps daughter’s last wish alive ten years after death

Updated: 3:22 p.m. EST Jan 12, 2020

The legacy of a Massachusetts teenager who was killed in an earthquake during a service trip to Haiti continues to live 10 years after her death. Britney Gengel was among the more than 300,000 people who died on January 12 2010. Lynn University student was only 19 years old and her parents, Len and Cherylann Gengel, founded the Be Like Brit Foundation in honor of their daughter. Shortly before her death, Britney Gengel had texted her mother, describing how much the work she did meant to her and how she wanted to create an orphanage in Haiti. “They love us so much and everyone is so happy. They love what they have and they work so hard to get nowhere, but they are all so grateful. I want to move here and create an orphanage myself”, said the text. Since then, the Gengels have opened Brit’s Home, a state of the art, 19,000 square foot facility that is a non-adoptive home for 33 girls and 33 boys, ages 7 to 18. The orphanage provides a permanent home for children without parents or who have lived in violent or neglectful environments. On Saturday, his parents organized the first open day of Be Like Brit in the hope of involving more people from the local community in their mission. “We are truly grateful to all who help us, because the more people help us, the more we have to work in Haiti and help Haiti,” said Cherylann Gengel. “For that, we are truly grateful.” Brit’s Home includes a play area, classrooms, a medical / dental clinic and a structured, supportive and culturally sensitive environment provided by Haitian staff and dedicated to creating a an atmosphere where children can develop and thrive. In addition, the foundation has brought over 1,800 people to Haiti through its “Britsionary” program and has built more than 145 homes. Since Hurricane Matthew, the British have helped build homes for those whose homes were badly damaged and / or lost during the destruction.

The legacy of a Massachusetts teenager who was killed in an earthquake during a service trip to Haiti continues to live on for 10 years after her death.

Britney Gengel was among the more than 300,000 people who died on January 12, 2010. The Lynn University student was only 19 years old.

Her parents, Len and Cherylann Gengel, founded the Be Like Brit Foundation in honor of their daughter. Shortly before her death, Britney Gengel had texted her mother, describing how much the work she did meant to her and how she wanted to create an orphanage in Haiti.

“They love us so much and everyone is so happy. They love what they have and they work so hard to get nowhere, but they are all so grateful. I want to move here and create an orphanage myself”, we read in the text.

Since then, the Gengels have opened Brit’s Home, a state-of-the-art 19,000 square foot facility that is a non-adoptive home for 33 girls and 33 boys aged 7 to 18. The orphanage provides a permanent home for children without parents or who had lived in violent or neglectful environments.

On Saturday, his parents organized the first open day of Be Like Brit in the hope of involving more people from the local community in their mission.

“We are truly grateful to all who help us, because more people are helping us, we have to work in Haiti and help Haiti,” said Cherylann Gengel. “For that, we are truly grateful.”

Brit’s Home includes a play area, classrooms, a medical / dental clinic and a structured, supportive and culturally sensitive environment provided by Haitian staff and dedicated to creating an atmosphere where children can grow and develop. flourish.

In addition, the foundation has brought over 1,800 people to Haiti through its “Britsionary” program and has built more than 145 homes. Since Hurricane Matthew, the British have helped build homes for those whose homes were badly damaged and / or lost during the destruction.

.