Family is confronted with leeway about dropping two children into a shark cage

Seasoned holiday makers are wise to follow a few pearls of wisdom every time they fly to distant destinations.

High on that list are suggestions such as buying travel insurance, being wary of water quality and avoiding ventures in the darker side of cities.

Oh, and there’s one more thing. Never let your children fall into a shark cage.

But that’s what happened when the Hawaii-based Gee household, known to online travel enthusiasts like The Bucket List Family, did two of their youngsters on a trip to Baja California. To make it even more exciting to be offshore in an area full of Great Whites, they put two of their children in wetsuits and breathing tubes and threw them straight into a sunken cage.

The news of the incident went viral, prompting a number of travel experts such as the Australian writer Deborah Dickson-Smith to deplore the actions of American adventurers.

“I think learning to dive with your children is one of the most magical, close-knit experiences you can ever have as a parent,” she told Traveler. “But immersing your children in a shark dive – before they are even old enough for the youngest level of diving training – is simply astonishing.”

The two youngsters, who had never before experienced such a dive, admitted that they were afraid of the incident, but nevertheless gathered their courage, especially given that the openings in the cage bar were large enough to accommodate a smaller shark to swim. The parents, Garrett and Jessica indicated that they were proud that their children had experienced the experience.

But as experienced travelers themselves, they should have known better. For years, the couple and their children have built their Bucket List reputation by documenting on YouTube accounts of different adventures around the world. Their YouTube site currently has 944,000 subscribers.

However, the video, which has had 4.1 million visitors, was not welcomed everywhere. Some people noted that the family was crazy about creating such a stunt and fearing the safety of the children. Most of them, however, congratulated the Gees on sharing what they considered an exciting experience.

