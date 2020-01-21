Family founds organization in memory of daughter who was killed shooting in shopping centers

In 2014, Brianna Benlolo was one of two victims shot in a mall in Columbia, Maryland

by: Jasmine Pelaez

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 5:09 AM CST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 5:09 AM CST

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) – It took Melissa Benlolo and her husband Aaron years to talk about their daughter Brianna.

“Brianna was a free spirit. It was everywhere somehow. Incredibly smart, ”Melissa says.

In 2014, Brianna was a 21-year-old single mother who worked as a manager in the Zumiez store at the Mall in Columbia, Maryland.

Melissa says the job was perfect. Zumiez retailers are focused on skateboarding apparel and appealed to Brianna because she loved skateboarding.

On January 25, 2014, a gunman entered the store and shot Brianna and Tyler Johnson.

Melissa remembers that it wasn’t Brianna

should be at work that day, but she changed her schedule to do

it for a date later in the evening.

“I called her cell phone

a couple of times and I thought she was probably hiding or trying to get out

or she just left her cell phone and when the hours passed I knew it. I just kind of

could feel it, ”Melissa explained.

In the days after Brianna’s death, Melissa

remembers the wave of support from neighbors and friends who donated food

Gift cards, hot meals and even helped with washing.

“It was a great blessing, how

Many people from all over the world turned to us and helped us

Things like this that you don’t think about, “said Melissa.

Six years later, Melissa and Aaron

continue to support this by establishing the Brianna Lynn Foundation.

The aim is to provide holistic and financial support to families suffering from the loss of a child up to the age of 21.

“Feel free to help them know what to expect, what to expect, and help them with funeral expenses,” said Melissa.

“It is expensive, so you need a

For such a foundation, you need someone who uses these resources, and

Bring them together so people know where to go for help, ”said Aaron.

$ 6,100 was raised on a Go Fund Me page

Help build the nonprofit association.

“We have thought a lot

and it’s been a few years now that we even have the courage to do this

This. Brianna would be very proud, ”said Aaron.

The Benlolo family says that they are in the process of establishing the foundation and becoming a real non-profit organization.