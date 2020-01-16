Family Feud candidate receives $ 10,000 worth of Popeyes

Family Feud Canada candidate Eva Dubois lost the game for her family with her hilarious response to the game show. However, Popeyes is now giving away their $ 10,000 chicken.

Dubois was in the show’s sudden death lap, meaning whoever answered the next question correctly first would win the game.

“All right, very simple. There is a question, only an answer. Whoever gets it is playing for $ 10,000,” moderator Gerry Dee told the audience. “Whoever suspects this wins the game.” The question? To name Popeye’s favorite food, which refers to the cartoon character, not the fast food chain. Dubois was the first to press the buzzer and shouted “Chicken!”

The audience and families were quite shocked by their response and held back from their laughter. Your competitor Logan Tomlin answered the question correctly with spinach. Tomlin’s family won the $ 10,000 and the game, while Dubois remained stunned. “I thought you meant Popeye’s chicken,” she said to the host.

Although she may have lost the game to her family, Popeyes tweeted the candidate to make the loss more bearable with some of her famous chickens. “@sublimevey! According to our survey, that’s true,” the company tweeted. “DM, we’re asking for your Popeyes worth $ 10,000.”

Dubois tweeted in response and offered to advertise the restaurant.

Watch the viral moment below.

