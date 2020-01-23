Family celebration week with return of the Wakefield Rhubarb Festival

It is less than a month before the Rhubarb Festival returns – and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

This year’s festival includes a week of family-friendly activities in the former market hall, followed by a three-day market for food, drink and rhubarb in the cathedral district.

Dame Ruby Rhubarb.

Councilor Jacquie Speight, cabinet member of the Wakefield Council for Culture, Leisure and Sports, said: “We are very excited that this year’s rhubarb festival will be a week-long celebration where everyone has the opportunity to come and enjoy the offer.

“The preparations are already in full swing and we are delighted to have already won two top TV personalities who will delight the crowd with their specialist knowledge.

“There will be a whole host of other entertainment options, including activities and workshops for children, regional rhubarb-flavored products, hot street food, a delicious Yorkshire market and much more. Please enter the data in your diary so that you do not miss anything. “

The festival, which is taking place for the 14th time, celebrates Wakefield’s legacy as part of the rhubarb triangle, an area of ​​nine square miles where 90 percent of the world’s enforced rhubarb has traditionally been grown.

It is traditionally the first major event on the British gourmet calendar and this year will include an entertainment week for the whole family.

The former market hall turns into a center of activity with a story-telling corner and a rhubarb video game, as well as a rhubarb recipe exchange and a historical photo exhibition.

Special guests, including Stephanie Allight Food chief advisor and Great British Bake Off’s Karen Wright, will host events in the demonstration tent.

Other entertainment and activities include tours of a specially commissioned rhubarb shed, street entertainment, comedy evenings, live music, and rhubarb-inspired exhibitions.

The rhubarb festival will take place from Monday, February 17 to Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Visit experiencewakefield.co.uk/events/rhubarbfestival.aspx for more information or to see the full festival schedule.