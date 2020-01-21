Family carers bear most of the burden of home care: recordings

“I’m not an anti-hospice at all,” says Joy Johnston, a writer from Atlanta. “But I don’t think people are prepared for every effort to kill someone at home.”

Although surveys show that that’s what most Americans say, dying at home is “not all it promises,” says Johnson, who moved to New Mexico a few years ago to take care of her dying mother and eventually wrote an essay on her disappointments at how hospice care often works in the United States

Johnston, like many family carers, was surprised that the hospice provider gave her mother most of the physical work. She says that in her mother’s final weeks, she felt more like a tired nurse than a devoted daughter.

According to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, seven in ten Americans say they prefer to die at home when the time comes. And the health system is moving in this direction to avoid unnecessary and expensive treatments at the end of life.

Parul Goyal, Vanderbilt’s palliative care professional, said the home hospice movement has been great for patients – many patients are thrilled with the care they receive.

“I think when they are at home, they are in a peaceful environment,” says Goyal. “It’s pleasant for them. But,” she notes, “it may not be pleasant for family members to watch them take their last breath.”

But when it comes to where we die, the US has reached a turning point. Home is the most common place of death, according to new research, and a majority of Medicare patients are now contacting hospice services to make this possible. Today fewer Americans die under the supervision of doctors and nurses in a hospital.

The hospice enables a patient to live less than six months to change the focus of their medical care – from the goal of curing diseases to a new goal, using treatments and medications to maintain comfort and quality of life. It is a form of palliative care that also focuses on pain management and quality of life. However, it can be provided while a patient continues to seek healing or receive treatments to extend life.

As a rule, hospice care is offered at home or sometimes in a nursing home.

Since the mid-1990s, Medicare has allowed the hospice to cover more types of diagnoses, and therefore more people. With increasing acceptance among doctors and patients, the number of patients continues to increase – from 1.27 million patients in 2012 to 1.49 million in 2017.

According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Association, the hospice is now a $ 19 billion industry that is almost entirely funded by taxpayers. As the company grows, so does the burden on families, who often do the most care.

For example, an intimate task was changing Joy Johnston’s view of what hospice really means – trying to get her mother’s guts going. Constipation afflicts many dying patients.

“Ironically, it’s called the ‘Comfort Care Kit’ you get at the hospice at home. They contain suppositories, so I had to do that,” she says. “That was the lowest point. And I’m sure it was also the lowest point for my mother. And it didn’t work.”

Hospice agencies primarily have an advisory function and must continuously adjust the morphine dose or treat typical symptoms of the end of life, such as bleeding or breathing difficulties, even in the last, intensive days in which family carers or caregivers have been hired. These crucial moments can be scary for the family, says Dr. Joan Teno, doctor and leading hospice researcher at Oregon Health and Science University.

“Imagine you are the caregiver and you are in the house,” says Teno. “It’s 2 am in the middle of the night, and suddenly your family member has a grand mal attack.”

That’s exactly what happened to Teno’s mother.

“While it was difficult for me to testify, I knew what to do,” she says.

In contrast, says Teno, he was taken to a hospice in her father’s last hours. Such apartments often resemble a nursing home, with private rooms where family and friends can go in and out, and around-the-clock medical care in the hallway.

Teno called the residence experience of the hospice a “stroke of luck”. But an inpatient facility is rarely an option, she says. Patients must be in poor shape for Medicare to pay the higher inpatient rate charged by the hospice homes. And until such patients reach their last days, it is often too difficult for them and the family to move.

Hospice care is a profitable business – today the most profitable type of health care for which Medicare pays. Medicare says there are more nonprofit hospice agencies today than nonprofits that pioneered in the 1970s. But agencies that have to generate profits for investors generally don’t build special hospice units or residences, mainly because such facilities are not profitable enough.

Joe Shega, chief medical officer at for-profit Vitas, the largest hospice company in the United States, emphasizes that the patient’s desire, not the company’s desire to make more money, determines his company’s business model. “Our focus is on what patients want, and 85 to 90 percent want to be at home,” says Shega. “That’s why we focus on developing programs that help them be there.”

For many families, letting the hospice work at home means hiring additional help.

“I think I just accepted what’s available”

At the kitchen table in her home outside Nashville, hospice patient Jean McCasland refuses to eat a spoonful of peach yogurt the day I visit her. Every morning, nurse assistant Karrie Velez McCasland pulverizes medication in a tablet crusher and mixes it in her breakfast yogurt.

“If not, she’ll just spit it out,” says Velez.

McCasland suffers from dementia like an increasing proportion of hospice patients. She needs a service that the hospice rarely offers – an individual who works in the healthcare sector for several hours so that the regular family carer can take a break every day.

John McCasland (right) of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, hired a private carer to help his wife Jean (left), who had dementia for eight years. Even when the hospice took over, he found that he needed the additional help from Karrie Velez (center). Jean died in October after 13 months in the home hospice.

When Velez is not there, John McCasland, Jean’s almost 50-year-old husband, is in charge.

“I said from the start that it was my intention that she would be at home as long as I can,” said John.

But what the hospice provided was not enough help. So he had to empty her retirement accounts to hire Velez, a private caregiver, out of his own pocket.

Hospice agencies usually bring along a hospital bed, an oxygen machine or a wheelchair – whatever equipment is needed. Recipes for pain and fear appear in the house. But practical help is rare.

Medicare says hospice services can include home health care and housekeeping. In practice, however, this personal help is often limited to a few baths a week. Medicare data show that on average, a nurse or adjutant is only at home for about 30 minutes a day.

Jean McCasland’s husband has not complained. “I think I just accepted what was available and didn’t really think about what could be,” says John. “Because they say they do.”

Families rarely consider whether they will get their money’s worth because they do not pay directly for hospice services: Medicare gets the bills. John keeps his monthly Medicare bills in a three-ring folder, but he had never noticed that his agency charges almost $ 200 a day, whether or not a healthcare provider is at home that day.

This daily reimbursement also includes equipment rental and a 24-hour hotline, through which patients or family members can consult a nurse if necessary. John says that gives him the certainty that help is only a phone call away. “It is comforting to know that they are keeping an eye on them,” he says.

The fee that the Medicare hospice charges decreases slightly after the patient’s first two months. After reviewing his records, John finds that Medicare paid the hospice agency $ 60,000 in the first twelve months Jean was in the hospice. Was his wife’s care worth it?

“Considering the amount of money that goes with it, they might make someone available around the clock,” he says.

Sue Riggle, the administrator of McCaslands Hospice Agency, says she understands how much help patients with dementia need.

“I think everyone wishes we could do the sitter service part,” says Riggle. “But it’s not something that hospices cover.”

Your company is a small, profit-making company called Adoration. She says the agency can’t provide more services than the Medicare benefit pays off.

I checked in again this winter with John and Velez (Jean’s longtime private supervisor). The two stood by Jean’s side – and had been there for several days – when she died in October. The hospice nurse appeared later to officially document the death.

This family carer experience is typical, but often unexpected.

“It is a burden that I lovingly did”

“It’s a tribute to families,” says Katherine Ornstein, a professor of geriatrics and palliative care at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, who examines what is typical of the patient’s last years. The increasing strain on relatives – especially spouses – has reached a breaking point for many people, as their studies show. This particular type of stress was even called caregiver syndrome.

“Our long-term care system in this country really uses families – unpaid family members,” she says. “This is our situation.”

Some high profile advocates have even started to wonder if the hospice is right for everyone. For some who went through the hospice at home with a loved one, the difficult experience has made them choose differently.

Social worker Coneigh Sea has a portrait of her husband in the entrance area of ​​her home in Murfreesboro, Tenn. He died of prostate cancer in her bedroom in 1993.

Coneigh Sea is a Murfreesboro, Tennessee social worker who took care of her husband when he died at the hospice at home. Now she wants to make sure that her children don’t do the same for her.

Enough time has passed since then that the mental fog she had while dealing with his medication and body fluids, mostly on her own, has disappeared, she says. But it was a burden.

“So that I can say that – there is this guilt,” she says and then adds, “but I know better. It was a burden that I have lovingly done.”

She doesn’t regret the experience, but says she doesn’t want it for her own grown children. She recently put them down to make sure that they deal with their death differently.

“I told my family that if there was anything like that, I’ll come back and chase you,” she says with a laugh. “Do not do that.”

The Sea family may have limited options. Bypassing the home hospice usually means paying for an expensive nursing home or dying with the cost and potential chaos of a hospital – that is exactly what hospice care should avoid.

When researchers look to the future in this area, they call for more palliative care, but also more support for the spouses, family members and friends who are responsible for caring for the patient.

“We really need to broaden our approach to caregiver support in general,” said Ornstein, noting that some countries outside the US are paying for a wider range and longer duration of home health services.

“I think we really need to expand the support that individuals and families can provide to care for individuals who have had a serious illness,” said Ornstein. “And I think that probably speaks for the expansion of palliative care in general.”