Families of Thai shooting victims are waiting for answers, bodies

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – Sirirat Kualraksa blinked back tears as the ambulances delivered cloth-covered bodies to the mortuary of a public hospital on Sunday, hours after a vengeful Thai soldier killed 29 people and injured dozens of others in a shopping mall rampage.

Sirirat, 43, was one of the dozens of relatives of victims who were waiting in plastic chairs and on concrete benches outside the mortuary to fill in papers to claim their loved ones and receive compensation from the Criminal Victims Fund. Thai government.

On Facebook she had talked to her sister, 33-year-old Papatchaya Kualraksa, while hiding with her husband and their 2-year-old identity card in the storage room of a supermarket. Sirirat advised her sister to take care of her son so that he would not make a noise and would not reveal the family to the shooter, whose rounds of automatic fire echoed around the seven-story mall.

In a Facebook call, Papatchaya told her sister she was scared.

“Gunshots could be heard endlessly and loudly. But there was no sign “of a rescue,” Sirirat said. Still: “we both thought she could come out.”

They exchanged various Facebook messages before Papatchaya became silent.

About 13 hours later, the deadlock ended when the Thai special forces shot the shooter fatally, identified by the authorities as Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma.

Sirirat later received photos of a friend, an officer who responded to the mall, of her sister’s body, arms wrapped around her 2-year-old, and the boy’s father nearby.

At the hospital, a team from the government’s mental health department handed out cakes and tissues, screening people for abnormal expressions of sadness, according to Wimonwan Panyawong, a clinical psychologist who traveled from Bangkok to the northeast to Nakhon Ratchasima, a city with about 250,000 inhabitants kilometers (150 miles) away.

The only forensic pathologist at the hospital was accompanied by two others from outside the city, but officials said it could take days before the autopsies were completed and the bodies could be transferred.

28-year-old Kanokphon Watchawan came from Bangkok to pick up the body of her brother, Wanchai. She said she was killed while working in a store in the second story of the mall. Watchawan said the hospital authorities told her to come back for him on Tuesday.

Officials said the attacker was angry about a financial dispute, first killing his commanding officer and the officer-in-law’s mother-in-law and then seizing various assault weapons and ammunition from his army camp. He opened fire and wounded at least three soldiers before he stole an army vehicle to flee, shooting as he drove to the mall where shoppers ran in a panic.

A funeral was held on Sunday for a 13-year-old high school student who was riding his motorcycle when Jakrapanth shot him dead on the way to the mall.

Gun violence is not unheard of in Thailand, and the shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima comes just a month after another high-profile shopping mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In that case, a masked gunman with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and injured four others while robbing a jewelry store.

By Sunday evening, survivors flocked back to the site of the rampage, Terminal 21 Korat, a shiny shopping mall with an airport theme, to pick up vehicles left behind during the police evacuation. The ground floor was spotless, with lights on, shops left open, and the audible buzz of an ice cream kiosk freezer from Haagen-Dazs.

Palawan Ployudee, 50, whose gift shop on the third floor of the mall sells her hand-painted clothing, bags, and other decor, first hid other shop owners and customers in the back of her shop. When they realized that they were exposed, they ran to a security office and later fled to an internal fire escape.

“The guard told us to take off our shoes so we don’t make a noise and inform the guilty,” she said.

Elsewhere in the city, around 1,000 people gathered under the full moon around the city’s most important monument, a statue of Thao Suranari, credited with saving her people from an invading Lao king in the early 19th century.

People sang prayers along with a slate of Buddhist priests who lead funeral rituals, holding candles in one hand and with the other, pointing to heaven, a gesture that, according to Buddhists, leads souls to heaven.

