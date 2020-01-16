Families of 82 soldiers in the air receive threatening messages

As if it wasn’t enough to have a loved one stationed abroad, family members of 82nd Airborne Division soldiers are warned of “threatening” news that they may receive on social media and are encouraged to report everything , what you see.

According to a report by the Military Times, threatening messages are being sent to family members of the division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team, which was deployed to the Middle East earlier this month to respond to growing tensions with Iran.

A message received from the Military Times prompts troops to leave the region if “they want to see their family again.”

“Return to your country. You and your terrorist clown president just brought terrorism with you,” the message said, sent via Instagram from an account with the photo of the now deceased Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. “You fools underestimate the power of Iran. The recent attack on your [explosive] base was just a small taste of our power. By killing our general, you have dug your own grave. Before you have any more deaths, leave them Region forever and never look back. “

Other news families said they included “wrong kidnapping scenarios” while others “looked more like phishing attempts.”

Lt. Col. Mike Burns, spokesman for the 82nd Airborne, told the Military Times that the division had “done a number of things to inform our paratroopers and families of these risks and ways to protect themselves.”

The Army Social Media Handbook states that the “primary concern” of soldiers and military personnel when using social media is operational security and the careful posting of personal or sensitive information on the Internet. It is also discouraged to geotag posts or photos of soldiers and their families. Review photos and videos before posting them. and make sure the online privacy settings are set to Friends Only.

A defense official informed the Military Times that the troops deployed had been hacked. Another reported that the MWR network, which stands for the Army’s moral, welfare, and leisure program for soldiers and their families, was hacked and contacts were made that resulted in family members receiving messages from hackers.

It is unclear when the potential hacking took place and who is behind it. The department heads, however, emphasize caution and encourage families to check their social media settings.