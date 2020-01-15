“Joker” will hit theaters again later this week, Warner Bros. announced Tuesday.

What is going on: Todd Phillips’ film – which received 11 Oscar nominations Monday morning, the highest number of all films – will return to theaters starting Friday, January 17.

The return will offer fans a chance to relive the film.

What they say: Jeff Goldstein, president of national distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, celebrated the move.

Goldstein: “With continued interest in” Joker “because of its recognition during this exciting award season, we wanted to give the public the chance to see the film on the big screen, whether for the first time or even.”

appointments: “Joker” is for the best film, and the star of the film, Joaquin Phoenix, for the best actor.

Yes, but: “Joker” is also a problematic film.