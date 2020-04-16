Fallout 76: Wastelanders – Which Faction Should I Pick? | Rewards Record

There are two factions you can sign up for, and every a person has their have storyline in the Wastelanders expansion for Fallout 76. Dependent on your decisions, you can turn into mates (or enemies) with the two of these teams, and each one has some very amazing benefits to unlock. You can gain killer weapons like Gauss Miniguns or specific armor like the Chinese Stealth Accommodate. In this article, you are going to find a entire listing of faction benefits.

It’s also really worth noting that you can generate all the faction benefits from the two teams. At the conclude of the story, you’ll pull off 1 significant heist and have to pick to give it to 1 faction or the other, or split the earnings. Before starting up that quest, it’s attainable to finish all the faction story quests for both teams. It’s a large amount more challenging to do right after ending that quest — particularly if you come to a decision to hold all the bullion.

The two main factions are situated at the Foundation and Crater — the Settlers and the Raiders. The Settlers are the ‘good’ faction, and the Raiders are the ‘evil’ faction. If you’ve been following Fallout, you will know which men are great and which guys are terrible appropriate absent.

You can function with each factions conveniently up right up until the stop, so if you’re aiming to unlock each individual faction reward, end in advance of the ultimate big mission in the storyline. You can go back and total positions for the rival faction and receive all the large rewards.

Settlers Faction Benefits

Bow Blueprint

Flare Blueprint

Cattle Prod Blueprint

Grocer’s Backpack Mod

Water Properly Blueprint

Chinese Stealth Armor (Whole Established)

Gauss Shotgun Blueprint

Gauss Shotgun Weapon Mods

Compound Bow Blueprint

Fertilizer Automobile-Constructor Blueprint

Raiders Faction Benefits

Dynamite Blueprint

Chemist Backpack Mod

Floater Grenade Blueprint

Gauss Minigun Blueprint

Gauss Minigun Weapon mods

Raider Power Armor

Ammo Vehicle-Constructor Blueprint

It all will come down to one particular huge dilemma — do I want the Chinese Stealth armor, or the Gauss Minigun? Do I want an Ammo Automobile-Constructor, or a Fertilizer Auto-Constructor? I advise enjoying as a result of the two storylines — then raiding the Vault at the end to raise your standing for the Raiders.

That way you can get the Ammo Vehicle-Constructor, which, when developed in your foundation, quickly generates ammo for you. That is way cooler than the lame fertilizer automobile-constructor you get for hitting max rep for the Settlers faction.

That’s just my viewpoint! Intention for regardless of what prizes you want the most. Goodluck out there, wanderer.