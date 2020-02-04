Fallout 76 Wastelanders is scheduled to expand this April

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BO7ZEvizL2Y [/ embed]

Fallout 76 was Bethesda’s effort to bring the Fallout franchise online. As you probably all remember, the start was a bit rocky. Many fans were upset about the game and lacked content, which prompted the development team to update. One of these updates that promises promising content for the title is Wastelanders. We finally know when the update will go live. Fans who want to find out about updates and content such as quests with the factions can enjoy Wastelanders from April.

Bethesda has announced that fans will finally receive the Wastelanders update on April 7, 2020. The expansion will bring some major changes to Fallout 76. While the game initially didn’t have a big story and tasks for fans, the outcry of players forced Bethesda to rethink their strategy with Fallout 76. With Wastelanders new survivors will invade Appalachia and two factions will be formed that are settlers and robbers. The two will come into conflict and the residents of Vault 76 will be right in the middle of it.

Each faction provides quests. In return, you either get a reputation or you lose the reputation with the faction. As you advance through ranks and levels of trust, you can purchase new vendors and equipment from the respective faction providers. As you can imagine, there will be a number of new weapons, armor, NPCs, and enemies, among others.

It’s also worth noting that the update will be released on the same day that Fallout 76 is released on the Steam platform. This could bring not only newcomers into play, but also veterans who want to see how Fallout 76 has changed with the latest update. The video game is now available for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Source: YouTube