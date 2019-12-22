Fallon Sherrock claims even bigger scalp at world darts championships

Loading...

Loading

"I just proved that we can beat anyone," she said on stage, seeming as if she could barely credit her achievement. "I have beaten two of the best players in the world and if that doesn't mean" women can play darts ", I don't know what it does."

After being presented on stage by his new royal nickname, Sherrock started nervously, losing the first two legs with ease, but roared back with controls of 81, 131 and 70 to take the first set.

After Sherrock lost the second set 2-0, it looked like Suljovic was taking the lead as he took a 2-0 lead in the third, but again delivered nerve darts, including a leg of 11 darts, to take the set.

Sherrock in action during the second round match in London. Credit: Getty

Faced with a partisan crowd that taunted him as he made crucial shots, Suljovic, who had started the match as an almost unbearable 1-14 favorite, seemed increasingly restless on two legs in the fourth set.

Again, Sherrock looked calmer as she finished the game with a superb 86 checkout, ending on the bubble.

A partisan crowd supported the 'Queen of the Palace' & # 39; & # 39 ;. Credit: Getty

"When he came in, it was a sigh of relief. I was like, 'Don't let him go to the last set. "I can't believe it. My finish was perfect," said Sherrock, whose new celebrity had seen her take on an advertising whirlwind.

"I'm still waiting for everything to sink in. I don't even know how I'm going to sleep tonight."

Sherrock advances at the expense of Suljovic. Credit: Getty

Sherrock, a 2000-1 distant shot to win the event at the start of the tournament which will face world number 22 Chris Dobey in the third round, was one of two women qualifiers alongside 94 men. The other, Japanese Mikuru Suzuki, led James Richardson to a milestone before losing 3-2 in the first round.

Reuters

Most seen in sport

Loading