A recent column in the digital video game magazine “Unwinnable Monthly” argued that the protagonist of EA’s “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”, Cal Kestis, was “anything but a white man” due to elements of game history should.

In Yussef Cole’s Fallen Men column, Cole suggests that Kestis ‘journey of recovery from a mere 66th order survivor to a full Jedi knight “reinforces the argument” that Kestis’ role would have been more appropriate for a member of any other population, since the story of Kestis is that of “his deserved role as a white man in a story told by white men”.

“There is a fundamental desire to return to the status quo, which describes not only Fallen Order’s skill tree-centered mechanical path, but also its emotional core. It is a story about an unfair loss and a game about moving away from the game Withdrawing loss, but it doesn’t really take into account what the experience of losing the power of the person who loses it teaches. Although Cal doesn’t ultimately choose to persecute these power-sensitive children, at the end of the game he’s more powerful than he was as a Padawan, his personal mission of self-restoration is accomplished, even though the future of the Jedi remains bleak. He has taken the natural leadership of his team, which is largely made up of women, and it is clearly his decision where to go next.

The shape of his bow reinforces the argument that Cal Kestis should be anything but a white male protagonist. When asked in a game informer interview about the protagonist’s choice, the game’s director, Stig Asmussen, replied: “Rey was something of a good thing for Star Wars, so it made more sense for us to have a male protagonist to have.” Only one heroine can exist at a time. The choice of a character’s identity necessarily influences the shape of his story and the way he can realistically interpret the events around him. The random assignment of Kestis’ masculinity also means a casual treatment of how this masculinity fits in with the story being told.

Game designer Sisi Jiang described Campbell’s heroic journey on Twitter as “a fantasy of power because cis men are uniquely designed to adapt to society at all costs.” Kestis is not looking for change, he is not looking for the unequal balance of power that allows the Jedi Order or the Empire to exist. He just wants to be a Jedi, he wants to carry a saber, make decisions for others, as well as his deserved role as a white man in a story told by white men. “

Cole continues, disappointed by a story he believes to provide a tale of “cis white men who come to their senses”. He criticizes an alleged reversal of “injustice” from imperial oppression to white patriarchal standards resulting from Kestis’ search, and declares that Kestis is only heroically considered because of the “circular logic” of the game.

“Although Kestis finally reconciles with Junda, her conflict raises the question of why we consistently content ourselves with stories based on the fact that cis-white men come to their senses. Why should we be happy with stories about heroes returning to comforting conformity and the status quo? When Ged loses power in Earthsea, it is not a temporary disturbance, but a revolution: “A fault that cannot be repaired must be overcome,” as his partner Tenar notes. But Fallen Order puts an end to injustice, just the other way around. Kestis’ power and his right to rule It is Kestis that prevents Junda from feeling angry when she deals with those responsible for the corruption of her Suduri. She brazenly steps into the chaotic look of a white man and asks a black woman to be less angry – and saves her like any marginalized woman in the game. And, as the game ends, it’s Kestis who takes it upon himself to destroy the list of force-sensitive children without the rest of his crew having to think or think about it.

In the Star Wars universe, the Jedi are clearly considered good because they play the role of protectors. They are there to protect the innocents from the blood-red lightsabers of the Sith with their own angel-blue and green objects. Protection is also a form of power. Deciding who deserves protection is the exercise of that power. Fallen Order does not question this. Her missions testify to a destructive, enslaved, and brutal imperial footprint, but Kestis intervenes only to the extent that he can achieve his narrow goals. You are too late to do anything about the looting of the mining town in Zeffo. They are only helping Kashyyyk’s Wookie rebels as much as necessary to gain access to a hard-to-find place on their planet. You invade Dathomir to steal a device from their sacred temple and kill countless night brothers who only defend their village. Fallen Order is based on the circular logic that Kestis is noble because he is a Jedi because he is noble. In the meantime, the course of his actions reveals a privilege and claim that is not surprising to a hero who looks like him. “

In conclusion, Cole strangely combines the history and production of Fallen Order with larger sociopolitical movements and struggles, especially “recognizing and using one’s privilege to improve others,” whose thematic connections to history are at best low:

“Fallen Order is not interested in building a new world. When Kestis tells evil Jedi Malicos that he is trying to rebuild the Jedi Order, Malicos shy away from the idea. We should be on Kestis’ side because Malico’s goals are selfish and miserable. However, it is wise to question whether the indomitable desire to return to the status quo is the right course of action, especially if that desire leaves existing hierarchies and old injustices. It may be a way to a kind of healing, but Justice requires healing everyone, recognition and use of one’s privilege to improve others, and despite their high self-description, this rarely seemed to be so important to Star Wars’ former Jedi Order. “