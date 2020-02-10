Fall in love with the decor of this Valentine’s Day

As Amazon Associates, we earn eligible purchases.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to add a little spice to your space. Whether it’s for a party or you just want it to look like a rom-com that has exploded all over the house, there’s no shortage of cute decor with a heart theme to get the job done.

Honestly, you can hang them all year round and they would be super cute. They are soft and lace-like and the red can really brighten up a neutral room. They also work as a cute photo background!

A cool LED sign helps make a room more festive. It’s simple and romantic – a great addition to your bedroom or den! Maybe you just get one for each room to be safe.

Can’t find the words? Make your choice with this Candy Hearts Banner. It’s classic and cute, making it an easy choice for your next Galentine’s brunch.

Throw a mixer for your single friends? Set up a cozy breakfast corner for a romantic wake-up call? This cute rose gold heart curtain is a must-have background. It is another that would be at hand for many occasions – birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers – so many options.

Love is not all roses and candy. Sometimes it is toilet humor and laughs belly. Let go and laugh with your loved one.

Of all the decorations on this list, this one is my favorite. Nothing conveys the feeling like an arrow in the heart. Valentine’s Day or no, let it light up your wall!

