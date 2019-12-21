Fall in love with Taylor Swift's "Lover"

Loading...

This article will be published as part of the Uproxx Music Critics Survey 2019. Discover the results here.

All my enemies started with friends

Help me hold you down.

– Taylor Swift, "The Archer"

It gets harder and easier if you love an artist as much as I do Taylor Swift.

An artist is never yours more than when the mainstream does not know who she is, and during Taylor's first four albums I have adored her continuously, all by myself. At least I thought. While blowing up country music, the genre's niche positions made her early albums feel like they had well-kept secrets. At just one year old, I happily collected country pop anthems that spoke of my existence in sweet, frank poetry, and happily cataloged a young woman's journey, a topic that the rest of the genre happily ignored. I often found myself in the early 2000s explaining their place in the songwriting world to the unknowns, and later I was content to ride or die for the artist who wrongly denied her roses for early entry had been the best album of the decade, Red, in 2012.

However, I was nervous about their last album releases. How, butterflies in my pit of the stomach, sweaty palms, what if it comes to an end? nervous. 1989, reputation and lover, everyone felt that the weight of the world weighed on him – most loved ones and perhaps most loved ones. And loved ones did more than anyone else. When Post-Red's explanations of Swift's art increased its use on the national stage, strange interactions with Kanye West, Katy Perry and even her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris triggered a dizzying drama that Taylor himself threatened to consume.

It was, to say the least, a journey to control Swift's change in the music industry over the past five years. Between a transition to pop, fighting a feud with the (formerly) most popular rapper in the world (and his reality star wife) and navigating through their own interpersonal relationships, the belligerent, breakneck reaction of reputation – afterwards extremely successful pop debut, 1989 – acted as the perfect interim solution in an era when there were no comebacks.

Seen objectively, her seventh album, Lover, is a new record this year for an artist who has been exposed to unprecedented veneration as well as surprisingly emotional criticism in recent years. Taylor's new record, ranked 11th in our year-end critics' poll, is evidence of how the pendulum swung back in its favor and how uncanny it still has the ability to rise above love, hate and indifference powerful to write. delicate songs, proof of the resilience of successful women, must inevitably be cultivated in a very sexist field.

Why didn't I love it?

Criticism of Taylor is ubiquitous these days, and has fallen out of favor since late 2016. Given a community of people who insist that you are unacceptable, not talented, or too damaged to develop new opportunities for yourself is a narrative that I am all too familiar with. The first song I loved at Lover is the one that deals directly with it. In "The Archer" Taylor uses dramatic, reduced strings and dark synthesizers to build tension and focus the listener on the vulnerable lyrics. The song is about accepting yourself, mistakes and everything and at the same time admitting when it is time to change. As usual, startled by an early lead single that I didn't contact ("Me!" Is okay in the context of the album, as always, but remember how annoying "Shake It Off" was when it was everything was what we knew about in 1989?), The presence of this downtempo, introspective single was proof that the Taylor I knew and loved would still take the helm on Lover.

And while other early eye-catchers like the classic love ballad "Cornelia Street" and the complex metadrama "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" appealed to me, I didn't fall for it, but didn't love the album as I hoped. Nevertheless, I continued to listen, eventually found new connections and returned to “The Man” especially almost every day. Contrary to the self-assessment of "The Archer", this song, which is right on the tracklist, recognizes all the cultural reasons why Taylor is subjected to closer scrutiny and criticism than many of her male colleagues. It has exacerbated so much frustration that I've experienced about the insane double standards for women, and has acted as an entry-level drug into the crisp, dreamy production that dominates Lover.

The weeks and months passed, and Lover kept repeating himself in my car, at work, or in the gym, even if it was just a matter of listening to “The Man” again. Then I finally started to branch out. "Cruel Summer", a hot, shimmering note from St. Vincent that shines, expands and concentrates on past impulses like nothing Taylor had previously written. "False God" has proven that it can absorb esoteric jazz pop about the dangers of adult relationships and also make it accessible to teenagers. "You Need To Calm Down" was a humorous, confident counter argument against both Taylor haters and those who refuse to accept the beauty and importance of the thriving LGBTQ community. And as the circumstances changed towards the end of my year, "Death By A Thousand Cuts" was the perfect farewell for an important relationship that has become pissed off – and a reminder that no one can make a song about lost love that annoys Taylor and hurts.

Suddenly a similar slow burning process occurred to me when I loved both 1989 and Reputation. I originally insisted that I didn't like these new albums as much as my immediate obsession with Swift's early work, but gradually each of them became a beloved entry into the canon. It only took me longer. When Lover's thesis came together in my head – an album about learning to fight for yourself and preserving the things you love, while still being able to accept criticism, recognize patterns and the needs of others To put people in the foreground – everything happened. In retrospect, however, it makes sense that all great loved ones need time to grow. My feelings for the lover didn't come overnight. But now that they're here, I'm still amazed at the afterglow.

