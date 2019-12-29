Falcon's Tackle Ty Sambrailo gave us the best big man touchdown of 2019

Loading...

It's week 17 of the NFL season and for many teams their fate has already been decided. There will be no playoffs for the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as soon as today's games are over, they will head off into the offseason to take a well-deserved break. Neither team has anything to do that goes beyond respect and rights.

This is also the perfect time for teams to open their playbooks and use some of the fun games they have marked for special situations, such as Sunday.

Look at this man! Watch him rumble in the field and go alone to the end zone. It is a wonderful site and we are all blessed to be witness to it.

Let's not kid ourselves: there is nothing better in the NFL than a big, stocky lineman who scores touchdowns. Defensive Lineman and Offensive Lineman rarely make trips to the end zone. So if we have a chance to see them, we'll be happy. Although this is still rare, we are experiencing a renaissance of great men in the NFL. More teams than ever designate their offensive lineman as a receiver or use a defensive lineman as a defender so they can defend themselves unprepared. It’s really beautiful.

According to the Pro Football Reference, this is not only the first touchdown of his entire career, but also his first reception. So congratulations to him. If we're all lucky, this will happen even more often in the future, and aggressive Lineman will receive threats everywhere.