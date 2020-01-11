Falcon found! Firefighter tracks down missing bird for $ 20,000

Massachusetts firefighter found a hawk that disappeared after its owner fell through the ice at Cedar Swamp during a duck hunt. Westborough firefighter Mark Boyer volunteered to find the bird. of $ 20,000 while it was not in service and was able to find it with the GPS, as the Falcon wore a GPS tracker when it disappeared. Hawk owner Bill Johnston told WCVB that his bird had been attacked by something in the woods and injured. He took her to the Cummings Veterinary Center at Tufts University in Grafton for treatment. Johnston said he has had the hawk, which is called Fiona, since she was 3 weeks old. two hours and used life-saving equipment to save Johnston. Johnston, a master falconer, was at the bottom of the Westborough Cedar Marsh, flying his falcon when he fell through the ice. The 78-year-old was able to call 911, but rescuers had trouble finding it because of the thick brush and the muddy, icy conditions. “I only had 1% left,” said Johnston of the phone battery. “When I called 911, I said, ‘I hope it will happen, or I’ll die here.'” The work lasted about two hours. While he was waiting, Johnston’s body temperature dropped. “You get so weak, you can’t stand up. They were holding me up,” he said. After the complicated rescue, Johnston was driven half a mile on a dirt road in an ATV to a waiting ambulance, then taken to hospital for treatment. Johnston’s wife said he had decades of experience with hawks. “Like any woman or family member, I am very, very grateful that it happened like this,” she told WCVB by phone as she went to the hospital. “I spoke to him at the hospital. He said he had warmed up. He no longer feels any distress now that his body is warm.” “These guys saved my life, it’s that simple,” said Johnston after the event. . “No doubt about it.” Johnston said he fell in the ice when he tried to find his hawk, which had come to a stop on Cedar Swamp Pond. He was back in search of Fiona on Friday and, with GPS, could determine that she was still in the same place she was on Thursday.

A Massachusetts firefighter found a missing hawk after its owner fell through the ice at Cedar Swamp during a duck hunt.

Westborough Firefighter Mark Boyer volunteered to find the $ 20,000 bird when it was not on duty and was able to locate it with the GPS because the hawk wore a GPS tracker when he faded away.

Officials said the bird was taken to the Cummings Veterinary Center at Tufts University in Grafton.

Hawk owner Bill Johnston said he had “Fiona” since she was 3 weeks old.

Firefighters worked for two hours on Thursday and rescue equipment to save Johnston.

Johnston, a master falconer, was at the bottom of the Westborough cedar swamp, flying his falcon when he fell through the ice. The 78-year-old was able to call 911, but rescuers had trouble finding it because of the thick brush and the muddy, icy conditions.

“I only had 1% left,” said Johnston of the phone battery. “When I called 911, I said, ‘I hope this will happen or I will die here.'”

Rescuers used chain saws to cut through the thick brush and specialized suits to protect themselves from freezing mud and water. The work lasted about two hours.

While he was waiting, Johnston’s body temperature dropped.

“You get so weak, you can’t stand up. They were holding me up,” he said.

After the complicated rescue, Johnston was driven half a mile on a dirt road in an ATV to a waiting ambulance, then taken to hospital for treatment.

Johnston’s wife said he had decades of experience with hawks.

“Like any woman or family member, I am very, very grateful that it happened like this,” she told WCVB by phone as she went to the hospital. “I spoke to him at the hospital. He said he had warmed up. He no longer feels any distress now that his body is warm.”

“These guys saved my life, it’s that simple,” said Johnston after the race. “No doubt about it.”

Johnston said he fell into the ice when he tried to find his Falcon, which came to rest on the edge of Cedar Swamp Pond.

He was back looking for Fiona on Friday and, using GPS, was able to determine that she was still in the same place as she was on Thursday.

