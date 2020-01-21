Fake SMS package delivery notifications to steal information

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – A fraudulent package delivery fraud is a new way fraudsters try to steal information. The fraud uses a text message to alert the person to the wrong delivery.

In another version, a missed delivery note is left on a door handle. In this case, the remaining number routes the victim to a call center, in which an attempt is made to exchange information for a so-called “free product”.

However, if the product was really free, it could have been left on the doorstep as a sample.

The other, more direct way criminals try to take advantage of people is by texting.

“I am receiving an email from FedEx asking me to deliver a package,” said Gail Mann of Raleigh. “But I don’t have any packages yet.”

“They want something from you so they can use it to steal your identity or money,” said Matt Oliver of the NC Consumers Council.

It can go deeper. These messages often contain an active link. Once opened, a virus can be installed on the device to monitor activity and send it back to criminals.

“If you enter credit card information on another website a few months later, you’re still sending all this information to the fraudsters,” said Oliver. “It’s a gold mine.”

How to defend yourself:

“This allows the telephone companies to investigate and possibly prevent the same number from notifying other people,” said Oliver, who reports the number to 7726. The link can also be reported as abuse to companies that provide shortened URLs for SMS.

“If they determine whether it’s spam or fraud, the link will be closed,” said Oliver.

Companies like FedEx, UPS and DHL do not report missed deliveries. You leave a written notice, as does the United States Postal Service.

These fake package delivery texts and emails are currently a plague. Some receive three or four of these text messages a week when fraudsters try to take advantage of the online shopping and delivery services we all count on.