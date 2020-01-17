Fake '30 Rock 'TV Show or Real New Peacock Series?

Tina Fey as Liz Lemon thinks of a hard call – whether a show is real or not.

By Proma Khosla2020-01-16 22:37:51 UTC

NBC officially launches its Peacock streaming service in April, and by then we will be faced with an increasing number of new and old TV shows that Peacock will soon call home, many of which were announced on Thursday.

We don’t want to judge a TV show by its logline, but since we know little about these programs and NBC, the peacock logo, and the comedy Darling 30 Rock are directly related, we can’t be surprised if these silly-sounding ideas came directly from a pitch -Meeting with Jack Donaghy. How soon will Peacock give the green light to Bitch Hunter or Kenneth Parcell’s short-lived idea for Gold Case?

If you restart too long for a Queen of Jordan and call “We Peacock Comedy!” Every time you see an ad for NBC or Peacock, it’s time to take the ultimate quiz: fake 30-rock TV show or real Peacock series?

