Faithful 49ers hope to be heard at CenturyLink Field on Sunday night vs. Seahawks – The Reporter

SEATTLE – There hasn't been a bigger game between the 49ers and the Seahawks since 2013-14, and there has never been more red outside CenturyLink Field.

"Usually, we are harassed throughout the walk here," said Sam Donnell as he entered the stadium with his father, Ken.

It has been a tradition of father and daughter since they have memory: they travel 160 miles north of Vancouver, Washington, every year when the 49ers visit Seattle.

"I raised her the same way I was raised," Ken said. "In dad's lap watching the 49ers."

His is a common story among the faithful of the 49ers. Scattered across the Pacific Northwest, this crucial confrontation of Week 17 provided a unique place to gather fans in red and gold.

Jimmy Conner has been a 49ers fan since he "realized he was from California" in the 1980s, after he moved from southern California to Texas at an early age and had a brief flirt with the Dallas Cowboys .

You may think that it is difficult to use red gold in the heart of the Seahawks country.

"Not when you have these numbers that support you," Conner said, pointing to the densest red screen in the Pacific Northwest: the crowd inside Eden Seattle, a club south of CenturyLink Field.

It is where hundreds of the Seattle 49ers Faithful group met on Sunday morning, until the afternoon. The day before, it is estimated that more than 300 fans greeted the 49ers upon their arrival in Seattle.

Inside, there was no soul that was not in red, white or gold. Sandwiched on a playlist centered in California was the occasional candle horn horn. "You know what time it is," the DJ exclaimed from his position on the crowd, and, like a clock, the new hymn of the 49ers of the E-40, "Niner Gang", sounded from the speakers every half hour.

Conner and his son drove an hour and a half just to attend prefunk: the entrance price for the game in the secondary market, $ 370, was too high. In three decades of 49ers fans, he has never been able to attend a game.

49ers fans have announced their presence on the road this season. But no stadium in the NFL drowns opposing fans like CenturyLink Field. It will be the most difficult test so far: for the 49ers in the field and their fans in the stands.