Faith fueled reunion with family who had prayed for 25 years

SALT LAKE CITY – The feeling of anticipation ate through Belle Bearded.

It was November 14, 2019. The 25-year-old resident of Washington, Washington County, traveled to Italy and was moments away from meeting her biological family.

The last time Barbu’s biological parents saw her was the day she was born in a Romanian hospital. But even after their little girl disappeared, the family kept praying or believing that God would bring her back to them.

Belle Barbu recently found his parents about 25 years after his abduction from a Romanian hospital.

The special meeting, decades in the making, was made possible with the help of Operation Underground Railroad.

The rally, full of tears and tender hugs, then reminded Bearded of the final scene from the Disney movie “Tangled”, when Rapunzel meets his parents, she said.

“I was literally taken from my parents as it was and I learned a completely different life,” said Barbu. “I still don’t know how to thank the Lord for bringing us together. How did he make it happen? It was such a miracle. … There is nothing perfect in my story, but yet it has been so perfectly accomplished. “

The story behind the mysterious origins of Barbu has only come to light in recent years.

Raised by a Wisconsin family, she knew very young that she had adopted Romania. As a teenager, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Oregon.

Barbu is now far from her adopted Wisconsin family and considers the people with whom she lives in Washington County to be her family.

With the encouragement of close friends, Barbu began to seek more information about his past. She has done a DNA test and traced her heritage to India, Israel, Italy and other parts of the Mediterranean region, she said.

A friend who had also been adopted from the same country showed Barbu to a Facebook group that helps Romanian adopted children find family members. The group has had over 500 successes, she said.

She told them that her family was from Sadova, Romania. Less than 48 hours later, they found his biological family.

“Yes, there is a Romanian family – Bearded – let’s call them,” she said. “They did it and they were in Italy.”

Through a series of reconstructed and reconstructed conversations with them, Barbu discovered their life and how it ended up in the United States.

Belle Bearded is pictured outside the house where she lives in Washington, in Washington County, Tuesday December 3, 2019.

Belle Bearded, at her home in Washington, Washington, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, opened a page in her journal describing her meeting with Tim Ballard, founder and CEO of Operation Underground Railroad.

Belle Bearded is pictured at her home in Washington, Washington County, Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Belle Bearded is pictured outside the house where she lives in Washington, in Washington County, Tuesday December 3, 2019. Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Belle Bearded is pictured outside the house where she lives in Washington, in Washington County, Tuesday December 3, 2019. Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Belle Bearded, at her home in Washington, Washington County, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, shows a photo taken on her phone when she met part of her biological family in Italy who shows her hand next to that of his sister. Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Belle Bearded, at her Washington home, in Washington County, Utah, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, shows a photo taken on her phone when she met part of her biological family in Italy. Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Belle Bearded, at her Washington home, in Washington County, shows photographs of part of her biological family in Romania on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Belle Bearded, at her home in Washington, Washington, shows a map that highlights the regions of Romania where her biological family comes from on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Belle Bearded talks about finding inspiration in the Book of Mormon at her home in Washington, Washington, Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Born a bit premature, but still in good health in a Romanian hospital, the doctors falsely informed her parents that she had a heart condition. Barbu said he told his parents, poor farmers treated like second-class citizens, that their baby could stay in the hospital but that they should come back to pick it up in a few days. Obviously wanting their daughter to live, the parents cooperated.

When her parents returned a few days later, she said that they were told that their baby was dead. According to Barbu, someone in the hospital, perhaps a nurse, told the family the truth – that the doctors collaborated with an orphanage to sell their daughter for adoption in the United States.

His biological parents are simple modest people. They still live without running water, although they use electricity. Despite limited resources, they searched for their daughter and offered many prayers, she said.

“For a year, they looked for me but couldn’t find me because I was adopted in the United States,” said Barbu.

What became evident in Barbu’s case was that she was trafficked, which led to the participation of Operation Underground Railroad, said Tim Ballard, founder of the organization.

“They use the legitimate orphanage system, falsify the birth certificate, send the child to an orphanage, adopt him and make a ton of money – about $ 15,000 to $ 20,000 per child,” said Ballard. “A newborn baby is very precious.”

Operation Underground Railroad, which is currently fighting child trafficking in 22 countries, saved its 2,000th survivor last March and its 3,000th in October 2019, according to OURrescue.org.

Barbu shared his story with Operation Underground Railroad and Ballard became interested. As she and others planned to travel to Italy and meet her family, the organization donated funds to make the meeting possible for everyone involved. One of Barbu’s siblings lives in Germany and could not afford to make the trip. This sister, who was about 9 years old when her little sister was kidnapped from the hospital, has been praying for Belle’s return for 25 years.

“We couldn’t bear the idea that these sisters couldn’t get together after a 25-year nightmare because of the money,” said Ballard. “At OUR, that’s what we want to do. Above all, we aim to reunite the victims of abduction, the victims of trafficking and their lost families. We therefore volunteer to cover these costs. “

Beautiful bearded man walks to kiss his mother for the first time in 25 years.

Barbu’s story has also led to new leads in other similar cases of adoption fraud trafficking, according to Ballard.

“We know cases like this have been going on for years. Belle’s case is just the tip of the iceberg, ”he said. “By participating as we did in this case, a door has been opened now and we intend to enter and we intend to find other lost children.”

And so on November 14, Barbu found himself in Foggia, a city in southern Italy about two hours east of Naples. She and her biological family had already been DNA tested to make sure they were related. Tests have confirmed that they are.

Beautiful bearded man hugs his mother at a special meeting. Bearded man in the center of the colorful blouse was taken to a Romanian hospital after his birth.

When she saw her parents, Bearded’s hand flew to her mouth and in an instant she was wrapped in her mother’s arms sobbing. Tears flowed as they stood and cried together. Long, tender hugs with his father and siblings followed. They had never stopped praying for the day, they told him, and a strong spiritual feeling enveloped the group, said Barbu.

While kissing her biological mother, Barbu turned to Pieta by Michelangelo, a sculpture she saw during her visit to the Vatican. The famous Italian sculpture represents the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary after the crucifixion.

La Pieta by Michelangelo representing the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary after the crucifixion.

“I can’t even imagine the pain she endured,” said Barbu of his mother. “My mother thought I had died several times in her life and yet I am alive by giving her a hug. … it was such a blessing and to know that they were delighted to see me. I was so happy. “

Since meeting her Romanian family, Barbu has wondered why the sky has allowed her to be taken. Perhaps it was so that it could be a blessing for them at this time in their lives.

Bearded would not change anything in his life. She is grateful for the people and the wide variety of experiences that have brought her to this point, she said.

Jessica Mass, director of follow-up to Operation Underground Railroad, said that not all cases end well, but she called the Bearded story a “miracle.”

“Each survivor of human trafficking has a different path and we often see miracles happen,” said Mass. “One thing that stands out from Belle is her joy and gratitude. … I think we can all learn from Belle the power of genealogical study and her courage to allow others to take this journey with her. Belle is an incredible woman and she does not take this miracle lightly. “

Belle Barbu, center left, found his Romanian family in November in Italy. Operation of the Underground Railroad

Belle Barbu, on the left, and Tim Ballard, on the right, look at the members of Barbu’s family after a joyful meeting in November. Operation of the Underground Railroad

Belle Barbu, 25, a resident of Washington, in Washington County, was kidnapped from a Romanian hospital after his birth. Operation of the Underground Railroad

Belle Bearded, center left, stands with his mother and sisters. Operation of the Underground Railroad

Belle Bearded, 25, is a resident of Washington, Washington County. Barbu was abducted from a Romanian hospital after her birth. Supplied by Operation Underground Railroad

Discovering his past and meeting his biological family filled a void in the life of Barbu and strengthened his faith in God. She is writing a book about the course of her life. She is also a registered volunteer with Operation Underground Railroad and hopes that her story and talents will help other victims of trafficking.

“I have never cried more deeply in my life than I have ever done on this journey,” said Barbu. “The Lord is the one who got me through.”