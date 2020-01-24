Fairway and papyrus bankruptcies create variety in retail - Adweek

This week, Fairway Market and Papyrus Save-A-Lot mother Moran Foods have joined as retailers, who have either filed for bankruptcy or been in default in January, which marks an unfavorable start to 2020.

On Thursday, Fairway Market filed for Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy to complete a strategic sales process and signed a contract with Village Super Market to purchase stalking horse assets. Papyrus parent company Schurman Fine Papers also filed for bankruptcy and intended to close all branches, with Gordon Brothers assisting in the liquidation. And Moran Foods, Save-A-Lot’s parent company, was downgraded to CCC’s selective default on January 9 by S & P’s rating agency after missing an interest payment on its loan due on December 31.

The three retailers are not alone. At the end of December, Toms Shoes approved an extra-judicial restructuring, demonstrating that not only traditional advertising banners are at risk. The retail credit default rate at the end of the month was 7%, compared with 4.7% at the end of 2018 compared to the previous year, according to Eric Rosenthal, Senior Director at the rating agency Fitch Ratings. By the end of 2020, Fitch expects the credit default rate to increase to 8%, compared to 3% in all industries. The default rate is the percentage of the total outstanding amount for all personal loans that have defaulted in the past 12 months and is a measure of the general health of the sector.

The number of retailers on the rating agencies’ watch lists is high. Fitch names JCPenney, J.Crew, Neiman Marcus, Petco, Serta Simmons Bedding, Ascena Retail Group, Pier 1 Imports, Iconic and NYDJ as worrying loans and bonds.

Retailers rated Moody’s Caa1 or lower include RiteAid, Guitar Center, Neiman Marcus, Beverages & More (BevMo), JCPenney, J.Crew, Academy Sports + Outdoors, 99 Cents Only Stores, Ascena (the parent company of Ann Taylor and Loft), Fresh Market, Pier 1 Imports and Bluestem.

S&P reproduced some of the same names. Retailers who rate CCC + and lower include Pier 1 Imports, J.Crew, Fresh Market, Bluestem, Belk, Neiman Marcus, JCPenney, Ascena, stores for 99 cents only, J.Jill, Petco, Guitar Center, GNC, Academy Sports + Outdoor, Rite Aid and Drinks & More.

Pier 1 Imports in particular, with a CCC- rating from S & P, is on the verge of failure. Home decorator is struggling to survive, said Sarah Wyeth, senior retail and restaurant analyst at S&P.

NYDJ, formerly known as Not Your Daughter’s Jeans, is also a strained clothing brand. According to Fitch, the company had a maturity date on January 6 when its $ 100 million loan was due.

Neither Pier 1 Imports nor NYDJ responded to a request for comment at the time of this article’s publication.

What worries many of these retailers is that even though the economy is still buzzing, they are struggling, Wyeth said. “What happens when retailers are in recession?”

And as retail continues to evolve, constant reinvestment in technology is required to create a smooth experience between the physical, mobile, and online businesses. When a retailer like Amazon makes big investments, margins are negligible, said Charles O’Shea, vice president and retail analyst at Moody’s. “Amazon investors are not worried about profitability,” he said.

“Large retailers benefit at the expense of smaller retailers,” added O’Shea, as they have the advantage of pricing power and can use promotions to control the cadence of sales and discounts. Smaller retailers with weak balance sheets don’t have this flexibility.