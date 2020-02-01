Failure of telephone service that affects RCMP, municipalities and mobile customers in B.C.

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The telephone service is available throughout the province for Bell customers, including the RCMP and various municipalities in the lower mainland Saturday.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, callers can call non-emergency lines, but calls cannot be forwarded and your service call cannot be completed.

“Until this problem has been corrected, you should not invoke non-urgent problems. Voicemails can be left behind so that the police can follow you up later. For any emergency situation that requires an urgent response, call 9-1-1, ”says a release from Mounties.

ALERT:

NON-EMERGENCY telephone lines for all BC RCMP detachments are currently unavailable due to weather. This includes #NorthVan RCMP. Please wait while we wait for the services to be restored.

However, the emergency lines work

IN AN EMERGENCY YOU CAN STILL CALL 911 pic.twitter.com/e0oGnPh8Bj

@Bell_Support reports cell failure in BC. However, we receive 911 calls from all providers, including #Bell, without any problems. We suggest that # Bell customers use landlines if possible. Reminder: never hang up accidentally if you call accidentally. We cannot currently call Bell customers back

Several cities on the Lower Mainland also report that landlines are not available at city offices and facilities.

Landline telephones are currently unavailable. If you need help from Engineering & Public Works, you can contact us by e-mail at [email protected] We work together with Bell to solve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/yOUt3bZjSr

Please note that our telephone system is currently not available for all public facilities. We work together with our provider to restore the system as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience. #NewWest

Due to problems with the telephone network throughout BC, our telephone lines are available for all city facilities. Please note that our leisure facilities are all open as usual. Send an e-mail to [email protected] if you want to reach us. We currently have no ETA. # CityofPoCo pic.twitter.com/Q9Z2WJKT0T

Important: we are currently experiencing problems with our telephone lines. You can contact us via the talk delta app (https://t.co/PsnqGzZJJd) or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] #DeltaBC

Individual Bell customers also report problems.

Thank you for notifying us. We don’t have many details about the outage yet, but due to several messages we have seen about social media from Bell Mobility customers, we have already forwarded an escalation to our technical team to have this issue … https: // t .co / Z9xy1YRfLG

